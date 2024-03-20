Is Peter Navarro married? Former Donald Trump advisor starts four-month prison sentence

Peter Navarro, the American economist, and former adviser to Donald Trump reported to federal prison on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, to begin his four-month jail term for contempt of Congress.

The 74-year-old is currently not married. He had tied the knot with Leslie LeBon in 2001, but the pair divorced in 2020, as per The Sun. Last year, Peter was convicted of contempt of Congress after he ignored a subpoena from a House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, as per CNN.

Navarro spoke for 30 minutes at a gas station, at a hastily organized news conference, shortly before moving to prison, as per BBC. Navarro will be the first Trump-era official to be jailed for contempt of Congress.

Peter Navarro's former marriage explored as the ex-advisor begins 4-month prison sentence for Contempt of Congress

Expand Tweet

Peter Navarro was in the parking lot of a shopping center to speak to reporters on Tuesday, March 19. He spoke for a few minutes and then reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami. The prison is a low-security facility with a minimum-security camp right next to it.

Navarro was not accompanied by his ex-wife Leslie Lebon when he checked into the facility. Lebon was born on March 6, 1961, and she is an architect, as per The Sun. During their marriage between 2001 to 2020, the pair lived in Laguna Beach with Lebon's son from a previous marriage, Alexander. Navarro was a professor at UC Irvin at the time.

Leslie filed for divorce from Peter Bavarro in 2018, and it was finalized in December 2020, as per The New York Times.

After Peter Navarro's conviction for contempt of Congress last year, he was sentenced to four months in prison in January and fined $9,500 (£7,500). He is the first former White House official in history to be imprisoned for contempt of Congress as he defied a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 riot, as per BBC.

Navarro wanted to stay out of prison while appealing his conviction, and his attorneys argued in court for the same. They said that he was "indisputably" not a flight risk or threat to the public. However, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Jr refused to delay the sentence, and Peter was ordered to report to FCI Miami.

Expand Tweet

The former advisor spoke to a few media reporters at the parking lot saying,

"I am pissed – that’s what I am feeling right now. I’m afraid of only one thing. I’m afraid for my country, because this — what they are doing — will have a chilling effect on every American, regardless of their party."

Peter Navarro went on to cast blame on the federal trial judge in his case, and several government officials and politicians including President Joe Biden and his team that he said were motivated by hostility toward Donald Trump. The economist also spoke highly of Trump and endorsed his former boss, who is running again for the White House, as per The New York Times.

Peter Navarro is certain that the Supreme Court would ultimately overturn his conviction; however, he spoke about the "tragedy" in his case: "I will have already done my time" in prison.

Expand Tweet

Peter Navarro was the trade advisor for Donald Trump during his time as the President of the United States. However, he also allegedly worked on strategies to try to overturn the 2020 election and keep Mr Trump in the White House, as per BBC. Navarro has admitted to the same in a memoir entitled In Trump Time, published in 2021.

On January 6, 2021, a group of people invaded Capitol Hill intending to prevent lawmakers from declaring that Mr. Trump had lost the election. The rioters caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol building. Five people died during the commotion and several people were injured, including 174 police officers, as per NBC News.