Is Porsha Williams making her way to RHOA? Reality star hints at a potential return on WWHL

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's star Shereé Whitfield and the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand's Porsha Williams recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Many hot questions were asked during their appearance, and both stars provided interesting and controversial responses.

In the course of their conversation, Andy asked Porsha Williams a question that has been lingering since she left The Real Housewives of Atlanta after eight seasons in 2021. Considering it was a “returning question”, Porsha replied that she liked the drama of the current season.

“You know what I love what you guys are doing this season, they got a lot of drama,” she said.

Shereé Whitfield added that Porsha Williams needs to have some fun, to which the latter answered that she "does need some fun." Since then, fans have been posting their reactions continuously on social media. There is no doubt that fans are quite excited about this potential return, as evidenced by their reactions.

Porsha Williams' stance on returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Porsha Williams's departure from RHOA was announced on Instagram in September 2021.

“After 10 life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise,” she captioned the post.

Porsha did not provide any explanation of why she was leaving the show during that time.

“This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one. I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show’s producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show.”

In the caption, she also mentioned that her fans should not worry because she will be back on television very soon. After this, in an interview with People, Porsha Williams explained why she was leaving the show. As she talked about her ten-year partnership with the show and how she was turning 40.

Her decision was based on her desire to focus on what she wants from life. In spite of this, she continued to appear on television. A little over two months later, she returned with Porsha's Family Matters. It was a show about her and her family.

Besides the recent Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Porsha has talked about going back to the show numerous times. When she was promoting Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand with co-star Gizelle Bryant in March, Porsha was asked about returning to the show.

“I knew that would be the number one question. I think you said break. I said pause. That might be possible. I’d say, never say never,” she said.

There hasn't been any confirmation about her return to the show, but with her response, it seems possible.

How fans reacted to Porsha Williams' tease about a possible return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta

As soon as the WWHL episode featuring The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Shereé Whitfield and the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand's Porsha Williams aired, fans began sharing their thoughts. Some were excited about the news, while others were wondering why she would not return.

Episode 7 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 will air on Bravo on June 18, 2023.

