Is Russell Brand facing another lawsuit? Allegations by 'Arthur' movie extra explored

British actor Russell Brand was recently accused of s*xually abusing a film extra while they were shooting the 2011 romantic comedy Arthur in New York City. The accuser filed a complaint on Friday, November 3, regarding the same.

The artist faced allegations of inappropriate behavior and s*xual assault by multiple women. As reported by the BBC, some of them are from 20 years ago, leading to a lawsuit against the actor.

Disclaimer: The article includes mentions of s*xual assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

The lawsuit was filed in the New York Supreme Court. As per the Daily Mail, the lawsuit demands Russell Brand pay unspecified monetary damages. British police have investigated a number of the complaints, but this is the first time the accusation has been brought to court.

Actor Russell Brand is currently facing allegations of inappropriate conduct

Russell Brand is again facing controversy, as in a recent US lawsuit, he was accused of s*xually abusing an extra on a film set. It was filed in the state court using the Adult Survivors Act of New York, which allows plaintiffs to file a lawsuit for alleged s*xual abuse within a year of the incident, even if the statute of limitations has passed.

The Daily Mail has reported that a severe lawsuit was filed by a woman mentioned as Jane Doe, who claimed to have been employed in July 2010 to play "extra" in a sequence from the movie Arthur. She made the allegations that she was attacked by Brand while working on the movie. The woman claimed in her that the actor was drunk prior to the assault.

"[Brand] looked intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set."

In addition, the lawsuit also claims that the English comedian exposed himself to the woman and the crew members while he was sitting at a table staring at her, "openly and obviously in the presence of everyone on set."

The woman further claimed that Russell Brand followed her into a restroom and attacked her.

"The s*xual assault happened later that same day when I was in the bathroom. Mr Brand entered after me and assaulted me, as a member of the production crew guarded the door from outside.”

The lawsuit also claims that in the bathroom, Brand allegedly undressed himself, pushed the woman into a cubicle, and made her have oral s*x with him. Furthermore, as reported by the Daily Mail, the lawsuit also covered the grounds of assault, battery, wrongful detention, and infliction of emotional distress.

As the National Scot reported, according to the accuser, there were financial losses and "severe psychological injuries" as a result of the assault. Moreover, the unidentified woman "continues to struggle with the resultant trauma," according to court filings.

Moreover, as per the Mirror, her attorneys have asked to have her identity withheld to lessen the suffering that she has already endured. According to the same source, she continues to perform as an actor, as per her attorneys, and she "fears retaliation from current and future employers."

In September 2023, Russell Brand took to his YouTube channel to deny ever having non-consensual s*x. Furthermore, requests for comment on the recently filed case were not immediately answered by his attorneys in New York or London. The accusations were made by four women in an investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

According to the Economic Times, Warner Bros. Pictures, the distributor of Arthur, was also listed as a defendant, in addition to other production businesses. They were charged with carelessness and encouraging Brand's misbehavior on the set by putting up with it.