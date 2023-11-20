Is Scott Pilgrim Takes Off based on comics? Explained

The animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was released on Netflix on November 17, 2023. The film aimed at expanding the Scott Pilgrim franchise after the 2010 movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, with the same cast ensemble. Both the movie and the series are based on the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels and have the creator onboard the show.

The titular character, created by Bryan O’Malley in 2004, is depicted as a lonely young man pining for an elusive girl. While the eight-episode Scott Pilgrim Takes Off series seems like an adaptation of the 2010 movie on the character, the finale changes the plot to make it more contemporary. However, the story’s surprise ending does not guarantee a second season. Despite the potential for a sequel with material from creator O'Malley, there is no confirmation about the same.

Disclaimer: This article contains some spoilers about the series.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Plot based on graphic novels

After a decade since the release of the movie centered around the titular character from the comic story, the character has made a return to the screens. However, creator Bryan O’Malley is involved with sketching the characters and the storyline based on his Scott Pilgrim franchise graphic novels.

With the original creator being part of the creative and production teams, the anime series could stay close to the original comics, although it is not a reboot. While the visual highlights are eye-catching, the plot has been stylized with relatable humor.

The official description reads:

“Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley.”

What is the premise of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off plot?

According to the original graphic novels on the titular character, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is based in Toronto, Canada. Scott is a bassist and falls for a delivery girl, Ramona. However, he would need to fight and defeat her seven ex-boyfriends to date her. However, in a sad turn of events, Scott is killed by the first ex he fought, Matthew Patel.

When Ramona looks into the camera replays, she realizes that Scott went through a portal and didn’t die. The rest of the narrative follows her quest to uncover the truth about Scott's disappearance and bring him back. The attempt at the investigation brings out the development of other characters. The ending has a surprise twist that gives a different dimension to the plot’s understanding.

Who are the voice artists for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

To the delight of fans of Scott and the 2010 movie, the actors in the live-action movie decided to voice the characters in the animation series. Michael Cera voices the titular role. The other characters and the actors are:

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel Chris Evans as Lucas Lee Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells Brie Larson as Envy Adams Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram Mark Webber as Stephen Stills Jason Schwartzman as Gideon/ Gordon Goose Alison Pill as Kim Pine

And many more to suit the wide repertoire needed for the storyline. There is a separate star cast for the Japanese version.

Netflix released its first teaser in August, followed by a clip in September. While the teaser gave a glimpse of the art style used, the clip hinted at the kind of humor in the series. The fans were shown the full-length trailer during New York Comic Con. The release of the opening credits promises catchy music as well.

Released on November 17, all eight episodes of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off are currently streaming on Netflix.