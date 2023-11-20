Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: A twisted take on a familiar story

Scott Pilgrim is a familiar story to everyone who's read the original comic, seen the film, or played the video game. However, fans would be surprised to learn that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a very different type of adaptation of the story, which is actually spoiled in the title of the show.

The eight-episode anime was released on Netflix on November 17, 2023, and in just two days' time, it took the internet by storm. This is because the first episode twisted the narrative that was supposedly familiar to fans. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has a lot going for it, for both new people and veteran fans of the series, starting with the twist in the first episode.

Disclaimer: The following review of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off contains spoilers for the recently released anime, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World the film, and the original comic. All opinions are subjective.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: What's the story like without Scott?

First episode: Scott dies?!

How Scott vs. Patel usually goes vs. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many fans know the story of Scott Pilgrim by heart from either the comic or movie—Canadian musician and professional slacker Scott Pilgrim falls for new girl Ramona Flowers and subsequently is forced to fight a league of seven of Ramona's Evil Exes in order to pursue a relationship with her.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off appears to follow this to the letter in episode one. Scott and his bandmates and "friends" are showcased in the first segment, he meets Ramona, and they strike up something of a relationship. This gets interrupted by Evil Ex number one Matthew Patel, and the first fight starts as usual at the Rockit club.

In the film and comic, Matthew is defeated after an over-the-top scuffle involving fireballs, demon girl summons, and Scott being confused as to who he even is. In Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, however, Scott is defeated by Matthew with one punch at the end of the first episode as the fight officially starts.

Days in the lives of the other characters

Focusing on everyone else in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Image via Sportskeeda)

Interestingly, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off's story is very different from the graphic novel or the movie, despite being marketed as a straight adaptation of the graphic novel. Whereas both the movie and graphic novel centered around Scott, with the Evil Exes League focused on him dating Ramona, everyone else gets a chance to shine in the show.

The story mainly focuses on the other characters as Ramona investigates Scott's disappearance. She doesn't believe he died, since she spotted him being dragged into a portal from the security cameras during the fight. This opens up the world and expands on something great about the comics—the world exists beyond Scott.

The Evil Exes League had a hostile takeover as early as episode 2, where Patel took over the league after defeating Gideon. Young Neil seemingly wrote a screenplay in his sleep, while Knives Chau got involved in Scott's band S*x Bob-Omb, learning to play bass in four hours. Ramona reconciles with all her Exes too.

Differences between the stories

Example of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off vs. the film and Comic: Fighting Roxie (Image via Sportskeeda)

Aside from the obvious plot twist of Scott's disappearance, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off shares a number of differences between the stories. The first big difference is Ramona's extended focus in the show. This is surprising because she doesn't get much attention, except for being Scott's aloof girlfriend and, initially, the target of the Seven Exes in the graphic novel, and none at all, in the movie.

The Seven Exes themselves are further expanded on, showing how and why they all fell in and out of love with Ramona and exemplifying that they all could change. This is vastly different than the movie and graphic novel, where they're all defeated one after the other. The series is more of a "whodunnit" mystery, with Ramona helping the Exes and Scott's friends and they, in turn, helping her.

Notable characters that enjoy greater focus also include Young Neil, Matthew Patel, Robot 0-1, and others, who were non-presences or had very different stories, like Stephen Stills, Knives Chau, and Wallace. Scott is forced to confront his own bad decisions and behaviors, with his original version from the comic book continuity.

The animation

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the animation is one of the many highlights of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off that demands commentary, as it's very clean. The first major point of appreciation is the blurred effect when focusing on certain characters and the smoothness of something as simple as Ramona dying her hair at the beginning of every episode.

Other standouts in an already beautifully animated show are the different animation styles used in episode 3 during the multiple movie fight between Roxie and Ramona, the Studio Trigger inspired fight with Lucas Lee vs. the ninja Paparazzi in episode 4, and the entire documentary style filmed episode 5.

It does a lot to emulate the comic book style, with sound effects from the drumming, the music, and even background effects to emphasize what's going, like when Knives was learning to play bass or all the sparks and fireworks that happened whenever passionate kisses occur.

The cast

Expand Tweet

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off features the star studded cast of the 2010 film returning to reprise their roles. The only two that didn't make it are Keita and Shouta Saitou as the Katayanagi Twins, as Julian Cihi voices the Twins in the series. It's been well over 10 years, so fans have questioned how they'd sound after that long.

In short, the cast has not lost a single step in their performances as the characters. Michael Cera sounds natural as a laidback Scott, Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays a more dry humored Ramona, and the rest of the cast, having expanded roles, are able to showcase better performances.

The cast is also complimented by guest stars like Kevin McDonald, aka the voice of Pleakley from Lilo and Stitch, Will Forte aka Mcgruber, "Weird Al" Yankovic, and others like Simon Pegg. Reportedly, the original cast was extremely excited to reprise their roles, with Chris Evans having confirmed his decision within 20 minutes of getting the offer.

Sequel, alternate universe, or both?

Real Old Scott from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off vs. Nega Scott from the comics (Image via Sportskeeda)

To answer a pressing question that is on every fan's mind, before they plunge into the series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is both a sequel to the comics and an alternate universe. It's an alternate universe because in every continuity, the Exes are killed and Ramona and Scott get married and other events happen, that don't happen here owing to Scott vanishing.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a sequel to the original comic because Old Scott and Even Older Scott in the alternate future are from the comic timeline, as seen in the eyestraining red of the Virtual Boy/Virtual Guy he has Present Scott look through in episode 7. Long story short, Ramona and Scott got married and then divorced and Old Scott took it hard.

It leads to something this series does that the comics gradually built up and the movie somewhat glossed over—both Ramona and Scott's flaws as people are apparent, and the audience also gets to see how the older and bitter Scott came to be.

Ramona and Scott deconstructed and reconstructed

Ramona and Scott deconstructed in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Image via Sportskeeda)

Above all else, what Scott Pilgrim Takes Off does well is deconstructs and reconstructs Scott and Ramona. By removing Scott from the narrative, Ramona is able to shine better without the mask of the aloof girl that she put up around him. In a way, this allows the audience a better view into Ramona herself.

Ramona isn't too aloof in this series. She's arguably the warmest and kindest incarnation when that mask is pulled away, and she's also very silly. Her own flaws are also on display, namely that she runs away when things go sideways and considers her exes evil, when in reality, they're just people.

Scott is likewise under the microscope here, as his own flaws punch him in the face during both times Old Scott and Even Older Scott confront him. His flaws are as multiple as Ramona's, but chiefly center around the fact that he never takes responsibility for anything he does, including the age gap between him and Knives and mooching off Wallace.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Unless the sequel tease of Gideon and Julie teaming up at the end of the last episode ever comes to fruition, then Scott Pilgrim Takes Off isn't done just yet. For what is there, however, it's fantastic. Apparently, it is a good idea to take the title character out of the equation, because Scott not being there has resulted in many happier moments. This involves Ramona getting further character development way earlier.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a wonderfully nostalgic anime romp, that not only recaptures the spirit of the comic books first released in 2004 but the movie's silliness as well and expands on them. Even fans who have only seen the movie, should see this series for the story, the beautiful animation, and the ton of heart that went into every episode.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.