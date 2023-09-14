Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Release date, cast, plot, episode count, and more

The upcoming Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime adaptation, which focuses on action/adventure and romance themes, is one of the most eagerly anticipated series of 2023.

Many otaku fans are familiar with Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, which is a take on the well-known cult classic film, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and is based on the graphic novel of the same name. Moreover, to the delight of fans, as the much-loved Scott Pilgrim and his band S*x Bob-Omb prepare to return this year, albeit in animated form, more information about the release is being shared online.

As a result, more people have become interested in learning about the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime adaptation, including its release date and storyline. Fortunately, significant details about the upcoming anime adaptation have been revealed by the creators.

With eight episodes on the list, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime adaptation is set to debut on November 17, 2023

News of the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime adaptation first came to light in January 2022, when it was revealed that Netflix and Universal Content Productions were working on a television series based on Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim graphic novels. However, no other information was revealed until March 2023, when it was announced that the anime series had been given the official green light.

Although the release date wasn't made public at the time, it was disclosed on August 16, 2023, when the official anime trailer was released, along with an announcement that the anime's scheduled release date is Friday, November 17, 2023. Moreover, it was also revealed that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off would feature a total of eight episodes this season.

During this time, the studio shared that the music for Scott Pilgrim anime will be composed by Joseph Trapanese, known for his work on Straight Outta Compton, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, and The Raid 2. Meanwhile, Anamanaguchi, best known for their work on the soundtrack for The Chris Gethard Show in episode 79 and the video game adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game, will be in charge of the songs for the Scott Pilgrim anime.

In the trailer, along with the overall setting of the anime adaptation, the main cast of the series was also revealed. Main characters like Kim Pine, Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Gideon Graves, and others were seen in the trailer's opening moments. Additionally, the action and adventure that Scott Pilgrim will follow are also teased in the trailer.

The Scott Pilgrim anime will be directed by Abel Gongora, who is best known for his work on Devilman Crybaby, Super Shiro, OK K.O.!: Let's Be Heroes, T0-B1, and other series. Meanwhile, Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski are the executive producers and in charge of writing the scripts of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Finally, the animation production is being handled by Science Saru, known for projects like Garo: Vanishing Line, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, The Heike Story, and others.

The cast of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

The official Scott Pilgrim anime cast has been announced, and it has also been revealed that the 2010 Scott Pilgrim Takes Off film's cast will reprise their roles in the Scott Pilgrim anime. The cast includes Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers.

While Michael is best known for his roles as Allan in Barbie, Hank in Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, and Eric in The Adults, Mary has made appearances in Danger & Eggs (as Trix Blixon), Birds of Prey (as Helena Bertinelli / The Huntress), and A Good Day to Die Hard as Lucy Gennero-McClane.

Other actors in the cast include Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, and Chris Evans as Lucas Lee. Satya has appeared in Sense8 (as Habib), Midnight's Children (as Saleem Sinai), and Young & Hungry (as Kal). Meanwhile, Kieran has appeared in Agent Elvis (as Gabriel Wolf), Succession (as Roman Roy), and The Boys Presents Diabolical (as O.D.).

Last but not least, Chris Evans is a well known actor, who has made appearances in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films as Captain America/Steve Rogers, Knives Out as Hugh 'Ransom' Drysdale, and The Grey Man as Lloyd Hansen. Other actors in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime include:

Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

Brie Larson as Envy Adams

Alison Pill as Kim Pine

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves

Johnny Simmons as Young Neil

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills

Mae Whitman as Roxie Richter

Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

Plot of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off tells the story of protagonist Scott Pilgrim, who falls in love with Ramona Flowers. However, as he develops feelings for her, he must fight with Ramona's seven unpleasant ex-boyfriends. Now, as Scott fights against these past lovers, things will become difficult and even more complicated.

However, the anime series will not follow the plot exactly as it unfolded in the movie or the graphic novels. Given that it has been a long while since the movie and the novels were released, as Bryan Lee O'Malley himself noted, the Scott Pilgrim anime will be introducing some changes to the plot.

Even though not much was revealed, it is known that the show's time period wouldn't change. Moreover, it was shared that Ramona Flowers' job as an Amazon package deliverer has been replaced with one delivering Netflix DVDs. The show will still reportedly take place in the era of record shops and retain its vintage vibe.

Thus, fans need not worry that the anime will be an exact reboot of the film, but can instead wait in anticipation for some new adventures.

