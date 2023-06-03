Is She the Wolf?: All we know about the new Japanese reality show on Netflix

Japanese reality show Is She the Wolf? is set to premiere at 10 pm on June 11, 2023, in Japan and will exclusively be streamed on Netflix. The show will air one episode each every Sunday only in Japan. The reality show promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With a combination of love, deception, and suspense, this show is set to make waves in the world of reality television.

Is She the Wolf? features a group of five men and five women, all between the ages of 22 and 32. These participants, who work in various fields like acting, artistry, modeling, and athletics, embark on a quest to find true love but with a twist. The twist is set to add an element of mystery and distrust among the show's contestants.

What to expect from Is She the Wolf?

The format of this new Japanese reality show, Is She the Wolf? is one of a kind. As mentioned earlier, it has ten contestants, five men and five women, aged between 22 and 32. They are all on a quest to find love and are getting to known one another on dates and by embarking on group projects.

However, as mentioned earlier, there is also a catch. The catch is that among the female contestants, there is an unknown number of "lying wolves," who have infiltrated the group. These wolves are forbidden from falling in love or accepting someone's confession of love. They must keep their true identity hidden until the end of the season.

Is She the Wolf? takes an innovative approach to get contestants to find love. It challenges the contestants and the audience to determine whether the connections are genuine or merely deceptive tactics employed by the wolves. The suspense builds as everyone involved tries to uncover the truth behind the budding romances.

Actress Nako Yabuki, one of the studio commentators on the show, provides an intriguing insight into the experience of the wolves. She says that if one of the wolves falls in love with one of the contestants, it would definitely be hard for her. However, it would be fun to try and see through people's lies on the show.

This adds an extra layer of complexity to the show, as emotions and suspicions run high.

Is She the Wolf? is a collaboration between Netflix and the broadcaster ABEMA. The latter is also the broadcaster of the popular series Who is the Wolf? which amassed over 300 million views across its 13 seasons.

Comedian Natsuko Yokosawa, model Karen Takizawa, RIKU from the dance and vocal group THE RAMPAGE, and Nako Yabuki serve as the studio commentators. They also offered their insights and analysis of the twists and turns in each episode.

Yokosawa, who has been the commentator for every season of Who is the Wolf said that the Netflix version of the show is "much more mature." The commentator said that this was because the contestants are adults and that the show will now have a different vibe. The comedian added that the show will leave viewers speechless and on the edge of their seats.

Takizawa, who became a part of the panel in 2020, also shared her thoughts on the series and said that the show reminded her of her own experiences. She noted that it was heart-wrenching at times but gratifying at others. Takizawa said that the show was like an album that reminded her of her blissful days and gave her a glimpse into the future.

After recording the two episodes, the new commentator RIKU shared his thoughts as well on Is She the Wolf?. He said that he was exhausted but in a good way thanks to all the emotional ups and downs of the show. However, he said that this just went to show how "wonderful this series is." He noted that it was great to see everyone's passion on the show.

The cast of the show includes the women Sakurako, Gabby, Mikako, Julie, and Honoka. Meanwhile, the men are Robin, Masaki, Taiju, Tomoki, and Who-ya.

All episodes of Is She the Wolf? will be released on Netflix in September 2023. Meanwhile, fans in Japan can watch the show as it airs every Sunday, starting June 11, 2023, only on Netflix in Japan.

