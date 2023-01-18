Is Simon Pegg returning to The Boys season 4? Actor shares new set photo

Season 4 of The Boys is getting closer, and English actor and comedian Simon Pegg has confirmed via Instagram that he will be returning for the next season.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue, Colby Minifie, Aya Cash, Claudia Doumit, Jensen Ackles, Giancarlo Esposito and many more.

Episodes from the first season premiered in 2019, the second in 2020, and the final one in 2022.

Let's take a look at Simon Pegg's role in the show and what we know so far.

Simon Pegg shares new set photo on Instagram confirming his return to the show

Simon Pegg plays the role of Hugh Campbell Sr., Hugh "Hughie" Campbell Jr.'s father in The Boys. The actor shared a picture on Instagram showing his character's name taped to his trailer on set. The caption simply said, "Oh Hi!" with the hashtags, #pizzarolls #theboys, a reference to the show as his character loves serving pizza rolls to his son Hughie.

Pegg even posted a picture of himself with Jack Quaid and Rosemarie DeWitt on his Instagram story with "Campbell's family dinner!!" written on top. As Hughie's mother had only been briefly mentioned in the previous seasons, rumors had it that DeWitt would play her in the upcoming season.

In season 2, we learned that she was still alive and, now, a reunion is on the cards for the upcoming season. In season 2, we learned that Hugh Campbell Sr. had been raising his son, Hughie, on his own after Hughie's mother had left them a long time before. During the first season, he is seen comforting his son after the passing of his girlfriend, Robin.

What is The Boys about?

The American TV series, created by Eric Kripke for Amazon Prime Video, follows the titular group of vigilantes as they take on criminals with superpowers.

Their primary target is the arrogant and nefarious Homelander, portrayed by Antony Starr and the leader of "The Seven" superhero team. These individuals are known as Supes, and Karl Urban, who portrays William "Billy" Butcher, seeks to eliminate them all.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Supes have been committing atrocities, which keep getting swept under the rug because they are revered by the adoring public. Billy Butcher recruits The Boys who have all been wronged by The Seven, the world’s most notorious superheroes, to bring them down and stop the corruption. Based on the best-selling comics by Garth Ennis, The Boys is a revenge story where the nobodies take on the somebodies."

The huge list of executive producers for the show includes Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Dan Trachtenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Craig Rosenberg, Phil Sgriccia, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr.

Season 4 of the show does not yet have an official release date, but it is expected to arrive in mid-2024.

