Is Target open on the fourth of July? Hours, deals, and all you need to know

As Americans observe the colorful July 4th celebrations, Target has announced that its stores nationwide will be open to customers.

The Fourth of July, aka America's Independence Day, commemorates the Declaration of Independence, which was enforced on the same day in 1776. The holiday marks the birth of a free and independent America and across the nation, it is celebrated with parades, fireworks, barbecues, concerts and carnivals.

Some retailers and select stores have chosen to stay closed and give their employees a day off. However, the infamous departmental store will remain open on the Fourth of July 2022 and work hours will vary for each store in all different regions.

The Fourth of July is a good day to spend time with family and just relax and shop for all the items you need in order to enjoy the summer. It's America's Independence Day, and the public holiday just got better with the deals that come with the Fourth of July, and where else to shop if not Target.

Target will be open for customers on the Fourth of July

If there’s any store that’s bound to have fireworks, sunscreen, some Fourth of July-themed t-shirts, and the extra snacks you may need for your party, Target is the store and they are open.

The franchise also offers tons of epic Fourth of July deals on outdoor furniture, toys, clothing, and other summer essentials. Military personnel, veterans, and their families will get an additional 10% off two storewide purchases with the Target Circle app.

The opening and closing hours for some of its store locations are listed below:

The Minneapolis NE store will be open from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

The Alpharetta, Georgia store will be open 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

The Boynton Beach West store, MA will be open from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

The Braintree, FL store will be open from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

The North Dartmouth, FL store will be open from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

You can also go online to check the working hours of the outlets around you.

The store also offers some really great discounts on the occasion of America's Independence Day. Here are some of the amazing Fourth of July deals:

Samsung 32″ Smart HD LED TV: Black: $199.99 (Orig. price: $219.99)

KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer: $299.99 (Orig. price:$449.99)

Eliot Deep Patio Accent table: $56 (Orig. price: $80)

Palermo Cabinet Daisy Webbing Brown: $210 (Orig. price: $300)

Other stores that open on the Fourth of July

Other than Target, there are other stores that are also open on the Fourth of July. Here are some of them:

Best Buy: Stores are open, but hours vary by location.

Home Depot: Store hours may vary, but many locations are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl's: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Macy's: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location.

Walmart: Stores are open at regular hours. Most neighborhood markets are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Make sure to check the websites of these other stores to find out their working hours on the Fourth of July.

