Is Teddi Mellencamp okay? RHOBH alum shares update on recent melanoma scare

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) alum Teddi Mellencamp is alright. The reality star has been taking to social media for the past couple of days to keep the fans updated about her health as she discovered some spots on her back that needed to be biopsied.

However, she took to Instagram yesterday (May 27, 2023) to share the good news that revealed that her biopsy results stated that the spots were benign and that she’s going “strong at 11 melanomas”. She thanked her fans for reaching out and added that their support means a lot.

In one of her posts, she opened up about having anxiety and panic attacks while pondering over her health and assured her followers that if they’re going to something, they’re not alone. Teddi further asked them for tips about dealing with anxiety.

RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp opens up about her latest melanoma scare

The reality star who previously appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recently took to social media to open up about a melanoma scare. She shared two posts and several Instagram stories this week detailing her struggles. The initial video stated that she found another spot on her back and needed a biopsy to rule out cancer.

In an emotional video, Teddi detailed the anxiety that the scare caused her even though she already has “11 melanomas.” The RHOBH star started the video by thanking her fans for their messages in response to the stories she posted about the anxiety she felt regarding the spot on her back. She added that while she was hoping for good news, she probably wasn’t going to know for sure until Tuesday. She continued:

"And the unknowns is where my anxiety really gets away from me."

She further listed the things she was going to do to get ahead of her anxiety, which included taking 15 minutes to herself, journaling, stretching her body, and taking a cold plunge. The RHOBH alum added that she had already meditated and prayed and wanted to let her fans know they were all together.

In her caption, Teddi wrote that she was trying her best to push through it but was struggling. The Two T’s in a Pod host added that she’s trying to lean on everything she knows about combating anxiety to help her get through the day. She continued:

"Please know, if you’re suffering from anything – be it anxiety, melanoma or anything else that causes you to spiral – you are not alone. And it’s okay to express your feelings."

Teddi took to social media once again and opened up about the results of her biopsy on Instagram yesterday. She posted a video showcasing the frequent shifts in anxiety she experienced in a humorous trendy way by posting a reel and detailed her journey further in the caption.

The former RHOBH cast member wrote that her biopsy results came back benign and that she’s holding strong at 11 melanomas. She thanked everyone who reached out, messaged, commented on her post, and expressed how much it meant to her.

RHOBH wrapped up season 12 in October 2022 and will return to Bravo this year but will look different than before.

