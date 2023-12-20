Is The Grinch available on Disney+? Streaming platform and Christmas movie explored

The holiday season is here, and what better way to get into the festive mood than with the famous story of How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss? Whether you prefer the old animated version, Jim Carrey's live-action movie, or Benedict Cumberbatch's animated Grinch, this article covers everyone.

On a cliff overlooking Whoville, fans find the Grinch, a green character who doesn't like people, and his loyal companion, Max. This heartwarming tale occurs during Whoville's festive celebrations, where the Grinch tries to ruin Christmas by stealing everything.

But, as people watch this famous story, they discover a life-changing adventure under the Grinch's grumpy appearance.

Is The Grinch available on Disney+?

The film isn't streaming on Disney+ (Image via Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels)

Unfortunately, as of December 7, 2019, you won't find How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Disney+. Disney doesn't have the rights to the movie, as Universal Pictures produced it.

The Grinch movie is now available for streaming on Peacock. You can also watch it on Freeform, FXNOW, or fuboTV, or just rent or buy it on platforms like YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Redbox, Vudu, or Prime Video.

Did Netflix take out The Grinch?

This is a classic Christmas character (Image via IMDb)

On December 4, 2020, Netflix upset many subscribers by taking The Grinch off its selection of movies. This meant the 2018 computer-animated version of the beloved story was no longer available, leaving a gap in the festive movie options.

While people in Canada can still watch the movie on Netflix, viewers in other countries were disappointed. However, people in New Zealand have a silver lining because they can watch The Grinch on different platforms like Netflix, Google Play, Prime Video, Apple TV Store, and Neon.

But with a streaming VPN, people can bypass these challenges. Fans eagerly await The Grinch to return to Netflix; it depends on future negotiations and agreements.

Is there a Grinch 2 coming out?

As of November 20, 2023, it's still uncertain whether there will be a Grinch 2 release. No official announcement has come out about a new release date. The production of The Grinch 2 has been delayed, so fans are eagerly waiting for updates.

This sequel is expected to continue the mischievous adventures of the Grinch, who tries to ruin Christmas in Whoville, following the 2018 animated film. In February 2023, there were rumors about a Grinch sequel, but Jim Carrey's representative recently said those rumors aren't true.

Carrey, who played the Grinch in the 2000 live-action adaptation, isn't interested in doing sequels, considering them primarily for money-making purposes. Until there's an official announcement, we'll have to wait and see if there's a Grinch 2 coming out, keeping fans in suspense.

What is The Grinch about?

The Grinch is a fun Christmas story about a grumpy guy who lives on a cliff and watches over Whoville. He gets annoyed with all their loud holiday celebrations, especially when they decide to make them even bigger. So, he comes up with a plan to steal all their decorations and presents to ruin their Christmas.

But as the story goes on, he starts to change his mind. A little girl helps him see that Christmas isn't just about presents. The movie, directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney, came out in 2018 and captures the love and generosity of Christmas.

Whether animated or live-action, every adaptation captures the true spirit of Dr. Seuss' classic story in its magical way.