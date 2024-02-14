Is Twisters a remake or a sequel of the 1996 film? Exploring how the two films are connected

Twisters is set to make a thunderous entry into theaters on 19 July this year, sparking anticipation among fans of the 1996 blockbuster Twister. The question on everyone's minds: Is Twisters a mere reboot or a true sequel to the storm-chasing classic?

The 1996 film Twister was inspired by the work of real-life storm researchers and incorporates accurate tornado-tracking technology. 2024’s Twisters is not a remake or a reboot, and none of the original cast members will be returning. According to Entertainment Weekly, the sequel is a standalone story that doesn't require viewing the original to understand.

Twisters: A standalone sequel

The sequel, aptly titled Twisters, is not a remake or a reboot, offering a fresh narrative that stands independently of its predecessor. As confirmed by lead actor Glen Powell in an interview with Vogue, the film is an original story, steering clear of the reboot territory.

The original 1996 film, directed by Jan de Bont, featured Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton in the lead roles of Jo and Bill, a couple amid marital discord. Despite their struggles, they collaborate as storm chasers in Oklahoma, utilizing a research device they invented to study tornadoes.

This dynamic forms the backdrop of their journey, as they navigate the challenges of both their storm-chasing mission and their relationship. The film was a success at the box office grossing $495 million worldwide and also gained critical acclaim, earning 2 Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

Notably, none of the original cast members will reprise their roles, however, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Daisy Edgar-Jones, one of the other main actors in the film, assured that Twisters would include references and tributes to the original Twister movie.

Cast and characters

The movie is being helmed by Lee Isaac Chung, a two-time Oscar nominee known for directing Minari. Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote acclaimed films such as The Revenant and The Boys in the Boat, is responsible for the screenplay.

Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones take the stage as the lead characters, Tyler Owens and Kate Cooper, respectively. This new storm-chasing duo embarks on a thrilling adventure, aiming to predict and tame the formidable power of tornadoes.

Joined by an ensemble cast featuring Anthony Ramos, Maura Tierney, Daryl McCormack, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka, and David Corenswet, Twisters promises a dynamic mix of talent to bring the stormy narrative to life.

Plot explored

The narrative of the film unfolds with Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser turned researcher. Haunted by a tornado encounter during her college years, Kate now studies storm patterns from the safety of her New York City computer screens.

However, a persuasive friend lures her back into the open field to test a groundbreaking tracking system, leading to a fateful encounter with the charismatic storm-chaser, Tyler Owens.

As they, along with their crew, face unprecedented and terrifying storm phenomena, the narrative promises to be a pulse-pounding fight for survival set against the backdrop of central Oklahoma.

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment released the trailer for the film during the Super Bowl Sunday night.

With a fresh narrative and a new cast of characters, the film arrives in theaters on 19 July 2024 and is poised to offer a thrilling experience for both fans of the original and newcomers alike.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE