Is the Woman King based on a true story? Boycott controversy explained as twitter debate ensues over portrayal of tribes  

Viola Davis’ new film The Woman King recently found itself in the middle of a controversy as several people called out the portrayal of the Dahomey tribe in the movie.

The film has reportedly been inspired by real-life events and history surrounding the ancient West African Kingdom of Dahomey and its all-women military, the Agojie.

However, in the wake of the premiere of the movie at the Toronto International Film Festival, critics called out the portrayal of the tribes and accused creators of whitewashing the harsh history of the slave trade associated with Dahomey.

Shortly after, the hashtag #BoycottWomanKing was launched online to criticize the alleged inaccurate representation of history onscreen. Dahomey was believed to be one of the tribes that reportedly sold African-American slaves to Europeans for several years until the British forced them to stop the trade in 1800s.

While the official trailer for The Woman King does not directly shed light on the history of the slave trade, the practice reportedly forms a key element of the film’s plot. In the trailer, Davis’ character, general Nanisca, is seen training the Agojie to fight against colonizers.

Reports suggest that in the film, Nanisca is also seen making numerous attempts to convince her king (played by John Boyega) to stop the practice of the slave trade.

The conflicting response to the film also sparked a debate online and left the internet divided.

Twitter divided over the reception of The Woman King

The Woman King has faced intense scrutiny ever since the release of the trailer for its portrayal of the Dahomey tribe and their practice of the slave trade. While some viewers immediately decided to boycott the film for allegedly downplaying history, others condemned the criticism.

Some social media users asked netizens to watch the film themselves before deciding to cancel the project, while others stood by their decision to boycott the movie for apparently failing to showcase the reality behind the slave trade:

Antonio Moore @tonetalks

— This may be the most offensive film to Black Americans in 40-50 years. Time to Boycott the Woman King movie. The film is about the Dahomey & Benin that traded slaves into the transatlantic. #BoycottWomanKing — Click Here: youtu.be/41UxNyYtGic — This may be the most offensive film to Black Americans in 40-50 years. Time to Boycott the Woman King movie. The film is about the Dahomey & Benin that traded slaves into the transatlantic. #BoycottWomanKing — Click Here: youtu.be/41UxNyYtGic — This may be the most offensive film to Black Americans in 40-50 years. https://t.co/PwKmLQCTPP

Kmele 🖐 @kmele In a sane world, "The Woman King" —a film apparently lionizing a SLAVE TRADING, IMPERIALIST, COLONIAL African nation— might be criticized for taking gross liberties and watering down uncomfortable facts.



Instead, it wins praise for its "love of freedom" + "B"lack culture!? 🤡🙃 In a sane world, "The Woman King" —a film apparently lionizing a SLAVE TRADING, IMPERIALIST, COLONIAL African nation— might be criticized for taking gross liberties and watering down uncomfortable facts.Instead, it wins praise for its "love of freedom" + "B"lack culture!? 🤡🙃 https://t.co/TdyNrw74kU

Ida Bae Wells @nhannahjones It will be interesting to see how a movie that seems to glorify the all-female military unit of the Dahomey deals with the fact that this kingdom derived its wealth from capturing Africans for the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. It will be interesting to see how a movie that seems to glorify the all-female military unit of the Dahomey deals with the fact that this kingdom derived its wealth from capturing Africans for the Trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Cynthia Adeyemi, 🇺🇲🇺🇲 @adeyemi_cynthia #BoycottWomanKing ..Do not take ur children 2 see this movie, rather explain these r vicious Slave Traders. Jewish folk would not dare glorify murderous Nazi's. #BoycottWomanKing ..Do not take ur children 2 see this movie, rather explain these r vicious Slave Traders. Jewish folk would not dare glorify murderous Nazi's. https://t.co/AlhHSGXr75

The Reparationist Perspective @TRPTV_1 IF UR AMERICAN FREEDMEN, U NEED 2 BOYCOTT THE WOMAN KING, HOLLYWIERD GLORIFYING & WHITEWASHING THE TRUTH OF R ANCESTORS BEING TRADED INTO SLAVERY! IS THE JEWISH HOLOCAUST EVER FICTIONALIZED? 🤷🏽‍♀️ R HOLOCAUST IS FICTIONALIZED TO ERASE THE TRUTH OF WHAT WAS DONE 2 R ANCESTORS! IF UR AMERICAN FREEDMEN, U NEED 2 BOYCOTT THE WOMAN KING, HOLLYWIERD GLORIFYING & WHITEWASHING THE TRUTH OF R ANCESTORS BEING TRADED INTO SLAVERY! IS THE JEWISH HOLOCAUST EVER FICTIONALIZED? 🤷🏽‍♀️ R HOLOCAUST IS FICTIONALIZED TO ERASE THE TRUTH OF WHAT WAS DONE 2 R ANCESTORS! 😡 https://t.co/5AXBWlc3Bc

Edward @EqualityEd



#BoycottWomanKing Let’s be honest folk. It’s movie about a African tribe famous for selling slaves to Europeans that was made into a female empowerment story by two White women writers. You don’t have to be very “woke” to see the problem here. Let’s be honest folk. It’s movie about a African tribe famous for selling slaves to Europeans that was made into a female empowerment story by two White women writers. You don’t have to be very “woke” to see the problem here.#BoycottWomanKing https://t.co/Mk5dpvsBUk

Amid the sharp criticism, several people also came to defend the film and its story:

Jenny @lmona823



Instead, learn more. The movie delves into the horrors of the slave trade and how it affected black women, especially.



It doesn't glorify slavery, it condemns it. Do NOT #BoycottWomanKing Instead, learn more. The movie delves into the horrors of the slave trade and how it affected black women, especially.It doesn't glorify slavery, it condemns it. Do NOT #BoycottWomanKing Instead, learn more. The movie delves into the horrors of the slave trade and how it affected black women, especially.It doesn't glorify slavery, it condemns it.

Wendell #TIFF22 @RhodeToLove The Woman King is so good. It's that kind of classically well-crafted action movie that blockbusters should feel more like, harkening back to 90s type historical epics. Thuso Mbedu: great lead. Lashana Lynch: scene-stealer. Viola Davis: oh my god. another gem in her filmography. The Woman King is so good. It's that kind of classically well-crafted action movie that blockbusters should feel more like, harkening back to 90s type historical epics. Thuso Mbedu: great lead. Lashana Lynch: scene-stealer. Viola Davis: oh my god. another gem in her filmography. https://t.co/jJcbwAuzgf

Christa Tomlinson Blood Kiss is now available! @ChristaTRomance I'm not trusting any hashtag that tries to get a Black women led movie to fail. I'll see it for myself and if it's bad or spins history in a negative way so be it. But Viola & John are going to get my movie dollars. Suck on that, bots & ops. #BoycottWomanKing I'm not trusting any hashtag that tries to get a Black women led movie to fail. I'll see it for myself and if it's bad or spins history in a negative way so be it. But Viola & John are going to get my movie dollars. Suck on that, bots & ops. #BoycottWomanKing

Sofia 👑 @WomanKing_ watch the woman king in theaters if you can!!! go support this important movie so they can make more! watch the woman king in theaters if you can!!! go support this important movie so they can make more!

As conflicting reactions continued to pour in online, the director of The Woman King Gina Prince-Bythewood, told Indiewire that she would never attempt to win any fights on social media:

“I learned early on you cannot win an argument on Twitter. And I know all of that is going to go away once they see the film. There’s an assumption we’re not dealing with it and we are dealing with it. So I have to live in that confidence. They’re going to see the film and they’re going to see it.”

The film’s producer Cathy Schulman also opened up about the portrayal of slavery in the movie following the backlash. She told the publication:

“The fact is that slavery is driven by material gain. It offered up people on this continent an option to make money that should not have been offered up or forced upon them. And, once it was, it created all sorts of internal conflict, and we don’t hesitate in visiting that within the film.”

According to Deadline, The Woman King reportedly had an impressive $19 million opening with an A+ CinemaScore and a 95% positive rating on Comscore/PostTrak.

A look into the true story behind The Woman King

'The Woman King' is inspired via real-life events (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The Woman King, written by Dana Stevens and Maria Bello and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, is based on true events surrounding the Kingdom of Dahomey (present day Benin) and its fierce all-women regiment known as the Agojie.

The Kingdom of Dahomey reportedly existed between 1625 and 1894, and traces of the empire can be found in Benin on the coast between Nigeria and Togo, per BBC Travel.

John Boyega’s character King Ghezo is based on a historical figure of the same name who ruled between 1818 and 1858 in Dahomey. Meanwhile, protagonist Viola Davis’ character Nanisca is possibly fictional but also believed to be inspired by real-life individuals.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, a French naval officer named Jean Bayol said in December 1889 that he once met a teenage warrior named Nanisca who was recruited to a female army and once killed a prisoner in a gruesome manner.

The presence of women soldiers or Agojies can also be traced back to history. The army was previously mentioned in Sylvia Serbin’s book The Women Soldiers of Dahomey as well as Henrik Clarke’s essay Black Women of Antiquity.

The all-woman army of Dahomey is also believed to have served as an inspiration behind Dora Milaje in Marvel’s Black Panther.

