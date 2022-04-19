Island Boys net worth explored as internet celebrities go viral with new hairdo 

The Island Boys have chopped off their iconic hairstyle, leaving fans shocked. The duo are famous for their eccentric looks and the viral song The Island Boys.

The duo released the song last year, gaining tremendous attention from the internet and TikTok users. The artists are also known for their numerous face tattoos, interesting fashion choices, and out-of-the-box hairstyles.

This is why their recent haircut shocked their followers as well as other social media users.

Island Boys achieved a notable net worth in the last two years

According to leedaily.com, the Florida-based rap duo have a net worth of $500 thousand, earning close to $50 thousand every month.

They began their music career in 2020 when they were only 19 years old. Franky was the first one to delve into music. He released a few songs called Real Right, 9ine, and Smoke, under the artist name redd_4x.

Later, his brother joined him, and the two created the song I am Island Boy. The song was released in October 2021. It became an instant hit on TikTok and earned them numerous followers. The official video for the song was later released on their YouTube channel, Big Bag Ent. The channel boasts a subscriber count of 142K. The music video on the channel has been viewed over 14 million times.

Flyysoujla has over 5.9 million fans on his TikTok account whereas Kodiyakredd has 3.2 million followers. They also have 1 million followers on each of their Instagram accounts.

They Island Boys are showing off a buzz cut

The rapper duo previously had a hairstyle called "wicks." The hairstyle originates from South Florida. Wicks are usually seen in black hair, but the boys flaunted them as blonde, sometimes with colored tips.

They showed off their new buzz cut on TikTok a few days ago, and explained that their goal was to grow their hair in its natural curly form.

Fans gave mixed reactions to the change, with some liking the new style, while others thought that the rappers looked "irrelevant" with the new cut.

Fans react to the new haircut (Image via @flyysoulja/Instagram)

More about the Island Boys

The twins have Cuban roots and were born on July 16, 2001. They were raised by their mother after their father died due to a sudden coronary heart attack.

They grew up in West Palm Beach, where they, apparently, had a comfortable lifestyle. They were said to be troublemakers from a very young age and got arrested at the age of thirteen. They picked up the art of rapping during their time in Juvie.

The boys are individually known as Kodiyakredd and Flyysoujla, but their real names are Franky and Alex Venegas.

Not much is known about their love life, except the one time on October 14 of last year when Flyysoujla uploaded a photo with @toxiicfaiiry claiming her to be his soulmate. Kodiyakredd, too, posted a video with a girl, with the caption “Get to know Me”. Both of them were dancing in the video. None of them posted any follow-ups about their relationship with the women.

The Island boys have found themselves in a few controversies over the last two years. One of the boys was accused of domestic violence by an ex-girlfriend, Montisha, and a close friend was recently arrested on a charge of murder.

Edited by Somava Das