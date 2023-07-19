"It doesn't come off easy": RHONJ star Dolores Catania admits to using Mounjaro after Ozempic

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star Dolores Catania recently opened up about her weight loss journey and using an infamous weight loss medication Ozempic which she soon replaced with another similar one called Mounjaro.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Dolores candidly opened up about her experiences with Mounjaro, a medication akin to Ozempic, and how these treatments have played a pivotal role in her drastic weight loss transformation.

However, she has emphasized the medication isn't the only way to lose weight as she also did physical workouts to help with her transformation. She stated,

"It doesn't happen overnight. It doesn't come off easy."

RHONJ star Dolores Catania was on Ozempic for two years before switching to Mounjaro

On Sunday, July 16, 2023, Dolores Catania finally opened up about her drastic weight loss which first was seen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in April where she admitted to using Mounjaro a different medication but with the same effect as Ozempic.

"I'm down 20 pounds," Dolores proudly revealed during her earlier mentioned interview on July 16, setting the record straight on her journey. Her goal weight is to reach the low 130s, "a realistic" target she's working towards. Before starting her medication journey, Dolores had reached 157 lbs and now she is 137 lbs.

Dolores Catania's weight loss journey started with Ozempic, a medication often prescribed for type 2 diabetes. She used it for two years before switching to Mounjaro earlier this year. While Ozempic is known for its effectiveness in weight loss, it is also notorious for being expensive.

Both medications are brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide, respectively, which impact satiety by working in the brain. They've become Hollywood's latest weight loss trends as even RHOC star Emily Simpson has recently opened up about using it, among many.

However, Dolores is adamant that these medications aren't a magic solution to weight loss. She consistently insisted that she focused on exercising, eating healthy, and limiting her drinking as well as fewer wild outings with her RHONJ castmates.

"I stopped taking [Ozempic] because it was expensive and everything. But being healthy and living a healthy lifestyle is cheap -- it's free!. I work out regularly. There is no easy fix for weight loss and I have to watch what I eat."

It is also worth noting that both the medications Mounjaro and Ozempic were prescribed to Dolores Catania, as she explained,

"I took Ozempic, stopped and then begun Mounjaro. I was medically prescribed for both because I am insulin resistance/pre-diabetic and have a thyroid issue."

Ozempic, known for its success in treating type 2 diabetes, has gained attention for its off-label use as a weight loss medication in Hollywood. Dolores addressed the controversy surrounding its usage, explaining her own medical needs and the professional advice she received.

Dolores Catania voiced her initial hesitancy about using the medications only as a weight-loss method. She remarked,

"You know, everyone's losing so much weight [on it]. It's questionable - what are the repercussions of this when everyone's done? Is there side effects?. All the doctors that I spoke to said 'no".

Recently the 56-year-old RHONJ star shared a video with her one million followers of getting Botox done from a new CoolHealth device that minimizes injection-related pain and swelling.