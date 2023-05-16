It Ends With Us: Everything we know about Blake Lively's latest movie

Blake Lively was recently spotted in New Jersey showcasing her red hair while shooting for It Ends With Us. Pictures of her on the set of her latest project have been doing the rounds online. It Ends With Us is adapted from a novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover, which was published on August 2, 2016.

In July 2019, Justin Baldoni proposed the idea of adapting the novel into a film via his own entertainment company.

@21metgala @21metgala Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni on the set of "It Ends With Us" in New Jersey. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni on the set of "It Ends With Us" in New Jersey. https://t.co/330WBvoVeg

The three main characters of the story are Lily Bloom, Ryle Kincaid, and Atlas Corrigan. Bloom will be played by Blake Lively, Ryle Kincaid's role will be taken on by Justin Baldoni, and Atlas Corrigan will be played by Brandon Sklenar. Apart from starring in the film, Baldoni will also be directing it.

Blake Lively will play a florist in It Ends With Us

Blake Lively was recently spotted with red hair, a fuchsia jacket, and a long brown dress on the sets of It Ends With Us. Her character, Lily Bloom, is a florist, who falls in love with a man named Ryle Kincaid.

She moves to Boston to start her own business but soon realizes that her relationship with Kincaid is based on violence and abuse.

It was recently reported by Deadline that even actress Jenny Slate has joined the film's cast. She will play Ryle Kincaid's sister, Allysa.

The film was officially announced by the book's author Colleen Hoover on Instagram on January 26, 2023. Apart from the announcement, she also revealed the lead cast of the film.

She said:

"Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively. Blake Lively, y'all. She's my dream Lily."

She then shed light on Baldoni's character as she said:

"I just thought that he had what it takes to play that character. The good news is he's gonna be Ryle. So we have our Ryle and our Lily."

The film will also give viewers a glimpse into Lily's life as a teenager. The younger version of the character will be played by another actor. Director Justin Baldoni announced some exciting news regarding the same on March 21, 2023.

He said:

"We're launching a national open-casting search for the role of young Lily. In our film, we follow two storylines — one is Lily as an adult and the other is young Lily in high school. I know how hard it is to break into this business. So, if you are 18 and over and you resemble a young Blake Lively, this could be your shot."

A month later, he confirmed that they had found someone to play a younger version of Lily, as he said:

"We found our young Lily. We'll be announcing her soon. I can't wait to bring this movie to life for all of you."

Executive producers of the film include Baldoni, Lively, Hoover, Steve Sarowitz, and Andrew Calof. Alex Saks will be representing Saks Picture Company while Wayfarer Studios will be represented by Jamey Heath. Christy Hall will act as the writer and producer of the film.

It Ends With Us synopsis

The synopsis of It Ends With Us reads:

"Though coming from a complicated past, Lily Bloom has always known the life she wants. While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy."

While the release date for It Ends With Us has not been announced yet, it is speculated to premiere by the end of this year.

