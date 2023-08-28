“It erases my humanity and my connection”: Miley Cyrus clarifies why touring isn’t healthy for her

Miley Cyrus, the popular singer behind hits like Flowers, recently shed light on her complex relationship with touring. In a series of candid videos titled Used To Be Young, posted on her TikTok account on August 27, Cyrus opened up about her reluctance to embark on concert tours.

The former Disney star delved into the challenges she faces while on the road and how they impact her mental and creative well-being. Cyrus also remembered her days as a cheerleader and how the experience of traveling with her squad gave her insights into coping with the demands of touring.

Here's her statement in the video:

"Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me, because it erases my humanity and my connection and without my humanity [and] my connection I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority."

This isn't the first instance of Cyrus addressing her reservations about touring. Earlier this year, the artist said in a British Vogue interview that she doesn't have any desire for tours.

Miley Cyrus opens up about the struggle and the level of physical intensity that go into a tour

In a recent TikTok video, Miley Cyrus shared her perspective on touring, stating why she doesn't go on any tours. Her words highlight the intense demands of performing, emphasizing how those short moments on stage can greatly impact an artist's life.

She spoke about it in the TikTok videos by saying:

“That’s what people don’t really understand about touring — is the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life.”

She further added that there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest for the artists.

“If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest. There’s a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour.”

She concluded her statement by saying:

“And once that switch is on, it’s hard to turn it off. I think when you’re training your ego, every single night to be active — that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off.”

In a previous British Vogue interview, she already cleared that she couldn't do touring and shared that her last show was in 2014.

“After the last headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only can’t, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”

She added,

“It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

Miley Cyrus has two Grammy nominations to her name

Miley Cyrus began her career with the lead role in Disney's Hannah Montana, portraying Miley Stewart, a girl living a secret pop star life. This marked her breakthrough in the acting world. The show also led to her first studio album.

She released her second studio album, Breakout, in 2008. In 2009, Miley Cyrus solidified her singing career with hits like Party in the U.S.A. Her 2013 album Bangerz embraced hip-hop influences and gained fame for its boldness. As the years passed, Miley's music grew more diverse, including the experimental Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz and the country-flavored Younger Now.

Her journey continued with Plastic Hearts in 2020, combining rock and disco, and Endless Summer Vacation in 2023, celebrating Los Angeles. Besides music, Miley acted in movies and TV series, even winning a Golden Globe nomination. She ventured into TV with The Voice and starred in the series Crisis in Six Scenes.

Mikey Cyrus' career and personal life are marked by bold choices, like her controversial MTV Video Music Awards performance and collaborations with renowned artists. She's known for reimagining songs, like Nine Inch Nails' Head Like a Hole, which turned into On a Roll.

Miley Cyrus released her eighth and latest studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, earlier this year on March 10. The album has been a major success since its release, peaking as a chart-topper in several album charts. It debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200.

Miley Cyrus released her new song, Used To Be Young, as part of her recent album. Unlike a lively party song, this one has a calmer feel. In the song, Cyrus looks back on her adventurous youth and thinks about her past. The music video and the song are gaining popularity and are ranking at number 2 in Today's Top Hits playlist.