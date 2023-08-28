Mitchel Musso was recently arrested on some severe charges after the cops received reports of a disturbance at a hotel in Rockwall, Texas. Over the years, Musso has been working as an actor and musician, and his net worth is reported to be $3 million.

Charges of public intoxication and theft have been imposed on Musso after his arrest. Other charges imposed on Musso include expired registration, failure to display driver's license, and violation of court appearance. His mugshot is already trending on different social media platforms.

The news of the charges against him emerged after he reportedly entered a local hotel in an intoxicated condition and purchased a bag of chips. However, he did not pay for the chips, as reported by USA Today. As soon as the hotel authorities approached him for the payment, he behaved with them in an abusive manner.

The police officers recognized him and following his arrest, they found that a few traffic warrants were issued against him in the past. He was immediately taken to the Rockwall County Detention Center and was released on a bond of $1,000 on August 27, 2023.

Mitchel Musso has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in television

Mitchel Musso has earned a lot from his career

Mitchel Musso is well-known for his flawless work in the entertainment industry. He is also a singer and his overall career has contributed a lot to his net worth, which is reported to be $3 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Musso was raised in a family of musicians, which was the reason he decided to become a singer. He has been a part of films and television since 2002, and is most famous for films like Am I Cursed?, The Keyman, and the 2003 comedy-drama film Secondhand Lions.

Mitchel's appearance in an episode of the animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, marked his TV debut. He was cast in Hannah Montana: The Movie as Oliver Oken. With box office collections of $155 million, the film was successful despite receiving mixed reviews. The film was also a recipient of a few accolades.

From 2006 to 2011, he portrayed Oken in the TV series of the same name. Life Is Ruff and Hatching Pete are two Disney Channel Original movies where he played crucial roles.

Mitchel Musso was cast as King Brady in the Disney XD sitcom, Pair of Kings. For the first two seasons, Brady's character was one of the leads but made a guest appearance in the third season.

A total of 67 episodes were aired from 2010 to 2013. Originally aired in 2010, it premiered the following year in countries like Australia, New Zealand, India and South Africa.

Mitchel also hosted all six episodes of the reality television series, PrankStars. Premiered in 2011, the show witnessed the presence of popular faces like Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Leo Howard, and others.

Mitchel Musso's work as a voice actor has also been praised over the years. Films like Monster House, The Search for Santa Paws, Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension, and Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, are also included in his filmography.