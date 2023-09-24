"It was a very hard season": Tom Sandoval discusses his experience filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules

As of now, it looks like the buzz surrounding Vanderpump Rules season 10's cheating scandal will not be fading anytime soon. Recently, Tom Sandoval, who was dating Ariana Madix while having an affair with Rachel Leviss, opened up about his experience filming the show's upcoming season.

Tom recently appeared on Extra: The Podcast to discuss current events in his life and Vanderpump Rules season 11. He mentioned the following about the upcoming season of the show Vanderpump Rules during his conversation with Melvin Roberts:

“It is going to be a very different season than it has been in the past… For me, personally, it was a very hard season. I felt very isolated. I’m definitely not used to being so much on the outskirts, and it was tough. It was tough at times."

He continued,

"It was also really tough for fellow castmates. They’re stuck between a rock and a hard place. If they like me and say hi to me, they get lit up on social media.”

In addition, Tom provided some insight into his appearance in the forthcoming season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. The following is what he shared:

“I felt it would be a nice, healthy distraction from all the chaos and sh*t going on in my life… I wanted to get away."

He continued,

"Leaving the country sounded so appealing. Being around other people that have gone through their own hardships and having them tell their stories and what they’ve learned. It’s very inspiring and it really puts things in perspective.”

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2 will premiere exclusively on Fox on September 25, 2023.

Message from Tom Sandoval to Vanderpump Rules fans "upset" by the cheating scandal

In response to a question regarding a message he would like to share with Vanderpump Rules fans who are still “upset” or “mad” at him about his actions, Tom shared the following:

“I understand. I screwed up. I’m just trying to do better, be better, and take my life one day at a time.”

Additionally, after the drama-filled season 10 reunion, Vanderpump Rules will debut a brand new season with the cast currently filming season 11.

Several cast members are expected to return for Vanderpump Rules season 11, including Ariana, Tom, Katie, Schwartz, Lala, Scheana Shay, James, Lisa Vanderpump, Ally Lewber, and Brock Davies.

Although Charli Burnett's participation in the upcoming season has not been confirmed yet, she shared the following information regarding the upcoming season in June 2023:

“That’s uncomfortable for me because I love Ariana. I am Ariana’s friend and I’m very upset with everything that’s going on. So I feel like filming next season would be very, very weird and really stressful.”

Rachel Leviss will also not appear in the upcoming season of the show, as she revealed during a podcast interview with Bethenny Frankel:

"Oh, hell no. No, because I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer."

Fans will have to wait a while for the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, but all the episodes of season 10 are now available on Bravo.

In addition, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2 is set to release on September 25, 2023, featuring cast members Savannah Chrisley, Tom Sandoval, Blac Chyna, Dez Bryant, Brian Austin Green, Bode Miller, Tyler Cameron, Erin Jackson, Jack Osbourne, Kelly Rizzo, Nick Viall, Robert Horry, and Tara Reid.