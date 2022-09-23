"It was hard for me to watch that”: Lamar Odom reacts to ex-wife Khloe Kardashian’s storyline in The Kardashians premiere

42-year-old former basketball player Lamar Odom shared concerns about his ex Khloe Kardashian after seeing the latest episode of The Kardashians. Khloe Kardashian was seen getting emotional about having another child with Tristian Thompson via surrogacy. This situation was particularly harrowing for her as Tristian has cheated on Khloe several times.

In an interview with E!, Lamar shared how watching The Kardashians had become his guilty pleasure and that he recently became emotional about his ex. He said,

"It was hard for me to watch that. It’s always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that."

Lamar was married to Khloe Kardashian for four years, and the couple divorced in 2016. He said he just wanted his ex-wife to be happy. He also shared his concerns by saying,

"She was crying on the show and everybody was questioning her and s**t That was probably a hard time for her. I just want her to be happy. That’s it."

After Lamar learned in July that Khloe was expecting a second child with Tristian, he made an unusual remark by saying,

"She could have hollered at me for that."

Lamar's daughter Destiny also shared that she wanted Khloe to be healthy and happy. In another interview with US Weekly earlier this year, Lamar had praised his ex-wife for taking care of him during a medical emergency. The father-daughter duo then shared their plans of possibly starting a reality TV show.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom's relationship explored

Lamar met Khloe in 2009 after he won a championship for the Los Angeles Lakers in the National Basketball Association. The pair married a month after their first meeting, and their wedding was featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In 2011, The couple also started their reality show, Khloe & Lamar, E!. Odom cheated on Khloe in August 2013 and went missing for 72 hours, which prompted The Kardashians star to file for divorce in December 2013.

The couple paused their divorce proceedings in 2015 because of Lamar's drug overdose in Nevada. Lamar had several strokes and heart attacks and was comatose for months. Khloe helped Lamar recover but found her husband drinking six months after he was released from the hospital.

Their divorce was finalized in December 2016. Khloe Kardashian faced body image issues after her divorce and launched her brand, Good American, for women of all 'shapes and sizes.'

About Khloe Kardashian's history with Tristian Thompson

Khloe Kardashian discovered that Tristian was cheating on her in February 2019 with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. Khloe was pregnant with her first child, True, back then. The pair later reconciled and were trying to have another child.

After news broke that Tristian was expecting another child with Maralee Nichols in December 2021, Khloe Kardashian hid from viewers that her surrogate was pregnant. Khloe and her family members were angry at Tristian for pushing Khloe to move forward with the embryo process when he already knew about the birth of his and Maralee's child.

Nichols gave birth to Tristian's son in December 2021, just a month after Khloe learned that her surrogate was pregnant.

