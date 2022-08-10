How many kids does Tristan Thompson have? Taking a detailed look at NBA star's children

NBA player Tristan Thompson has often been in the news for reasons unrelated to basketball. His "on-and-off" relationship with Khloe Kardashian receives more attention than his game ever did. He has had several children with multiple partners over the years and as of last week, welcomed a newborn son.

Thompson has been publicly involved with Khloe Kardashian since 2016 and they have two children together. The most recent one was welcomed into the world a few days ago via surrogacy and doesn't yet have a name. People Magazine reported:

"Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's newest little one has arrived, PEOPLE confirms. The newest addition is a baby boy. Kardashian has not yet decided on a name for her son, a source tells PEOPLE…'We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,' a representative previously told PEOPLE."

Pop Crave @PopCrave



: trib.al/xxKw78e Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child together, a son, via surrogate. Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child together, a son, via surrogate.🔗: trib.al/xxKw78e https://t.co/kdPE8DnGP0

How many kids does Tristan Thompson have?

Tristan Thompson (left) with partner Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson has four kids with an unnamed newborn son as the latest addition to his family.

He has two children with Khloe Kardashian, one with Jordan Craig and another with Maralee Nichols. He has a daughter with Khloe K named True Thompson, who is currently four years old. She was born in April 2018 and rumors of Tristan cheating on Khloe K surfaced so the couple split up in February 2019.

However, they resumed dating during the COVID-19 pandemic and welcomed a son in August 2022.

However, the NBA champion's first child is a son named Prince Thompson who isn't in the spotlight as much as True. Tristan had Prince with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, who is a model from Los Angeles.

His third child was born with a woman named Maralee Nichols. In June 2021, she filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson, while he was dating Khloe Kardashian. The lawsuit was revealed in December 2021 and he wrote a public apology to Khloe K for his infidelity.

Nichols gave birth to their son Theo Thompson and she recently posted on her Instagram that he has turned 8 months old. However, Tristan doesn't have any relationship with his son Theo and reportedly doesn't want anything to do with him. Nichols welcomed her son by herself and is apparently enjoying life as a single mother. Us Weekly reported in February 2022:

"Despite news reports stating otherwise, Thompson has done nothing to support their son," the 31-year-old model's rep told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, February 14. "He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar