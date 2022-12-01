“It was so hurtful”: Victoria Fuller recalls her relationship with Johnny DePhillipo turning “toxic” and admits throwing wine glass at him

Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo's romance quickly heated up on Bachelor in Paradise. The couple got engaged on the show but soon after parted ways as the relationship was turning “toxic” for the former.

In an interview on Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast on Tuesday, November 29, she addressed her break-up with Johnny and even admitted to throwing a wine glass at him, stating:

“I’m so f–king tired. If I don’t want to be with somebody because it is a toxic environment, I shouldn’t have to be with that person because the world wants me to.”

The reality star also gave insight into her new relationship with her new beau Greg Grippo. The duo went Instagram official on Thanksgiving after confirming their relationship during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion.

Bachelor in Paradise Victoria Fuller admits to throwing a wine glass

Victoria and Johnny got engaged in the November finale of Bachelor in Paradise, which was filmed in July. However, Victoria left the “toxic” relationship with Johnny within a few weeks after leaving Mexico.

She stated:

"We ended our engagement three weeks after and then shortly after that we were completely done.”

When the former couple appeared on stage together during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion on November 22, Johnny alleged that Victoria once threw a wine glass at him.

On the podcast, when Nick asked about the allegation, she said that after overhearing Johnny repeat his home wrecker comment and claim that she was “wigging out,” she did throw the glass but she wasn’t aiming for Johnny. She said:

"It was so hurtful. ... I opened up the door and I threw a wine glass and it shattered. We actually got a noise violation."

As per the reality star, the argument was the beginning of their end. She further revealed that their relationship was “not healthy” and she that did not want to be part of it anymore.

The former couple first talked about ending things in August and then the beginning of September. By September 5, the former couple were officially on a break and were not “even communicating at that time.”

However, around September 20, Johnny went to Nashville, Victoria’s hometown, for his birthday. There they met again and talked for 45 minutes. It was at that time when she told him that "this is over.”

At the end of September, she reconnected with Greg. They knew each other before Victoria went to Bachelor in Paradise, but back then were "just friends.”

The duo were interested in each other, but Greg wasn’t going on Bachelor in Paradise while she “wanted to go on the show.”

After her break-up, she and Greg were ready to explore the possibility of a romantic relationship. In late October, the reality star asked Greg to be her boyfriend.

Johnny even claimed on the reunion that his ex cheated on him with Greg, but Victoria cleared the air on the podcast saying that she “never cheated on Johnny.” She said that the latter is upset because she “did move on so quickly.”

However, now leaving the past behind, Greg will soon move from New York to Nashville to be with his ladylove. He stated:

"As messy as this all may seem, I'm really grateful how it happened because our relationship is based on the timing of it all."

The couple believe they are each other's "person" and see engagement and marriage in the near future.

