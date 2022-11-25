Here’s how Greg Grippo responded to backlash over his relationship announcement with Victoria Fuller in Bachelor in Paradise reunion

After Victoria Fuller confirmed her relationship with Greg Grippo on the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 reunion episode, the latter has been on the receiving end of criticism and hate from viewers and loyal fans of the franchise. He addressed the hate that he was receiving after the reunion episode aired on ABC.

The Bachelorette alum joined Victoria Fuller on the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 finale episode, as the latter confirmed ending her engagement with Johnny DePhillipo and solidified her relationship with Greg. The couple also debuted matching tattoos that said "Ciao."

On his Instagram story on Thursday, November 24, Greg raised concerns about the alarming amount of hate directed towards his family and said:

“Send all the hate that you desire my way, but please leave my mother and [family] out of this. Enjoy your Thanksgiving.”

Bachelor Nation first introduced Fuller during Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020. The relationship didn't quite work out, following which she was linked to The Bachelor season 19's Chris Soules, but they split in the fall of 2020. While Greg previously appeared on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, he quit the series following a disagreement with the lead.

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo made their relationship official on Bachelor in Paradise finale

Victoria joined Johnny on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion episode to address the end of their engagement. The duo addressed many concerns about the timeline of their relationship and breakup after the show wrapped filming. She felt that the couple was fighting a lot and had a toxic relationship. She also claimed that Johnny disrespected her by calling her names.

Johnny, however, maintained that she had cheated on him with Greg and that the rumors going around were, in fact, true. Fuller denied the claims, and the duo eventually confirmed that they were no longer together. After being asked by host Jesse Palmer, she confirmed her relationship with Greg.

After Johnny left filming and returned to his vanity van, Greg joined Victoria, and the duo confirmed that they were dating. He explained that they reconnected after she broke up with Johnny and spent time in Rome as they wanted to see if they were the best fit.

Addressing her breakup with Johnny, Fuller told US Weekly that the former couple split within three weeks of leaving the show. She said:

“There was a possibility for us to potentially work toward something. Breakups are confusing, right? I mean we all know that. I'd be crazy to say that I cut off communication completely. We ended our engagement three weeks after and then shortly after that we were completely done.”

Johnny, however, claimed that they had attended couples counseling and therapy together until they “officially” broke up in mid-September.

Rumors surrounding Victoria and Greg began when the latter posted a flirtatious comment on one of her Instagram posts.

Later, Reality Steve shared pictures and videos of the two spending time together in Rome on October 25 and 26, fueling more rumors. In November 2022, Nick Viall posted a TikTok of Victoria kissing Greg, seemingly confirming their relationship.

In an interview with US Weekly on Wednesday, November 23, Victoria confirmed her relationship with Greg, stating that they connected based off of having "similar values" and thought processes.

“We know what we want at the end of the day, and we’ll see what happens. He’s an amazing man. He truly is. He’s been nothing but uplifting and encouraging through this whole experience. And that’s the type of partner that I want. Somebody who makes me feel good and makes me a better person.”

Greg and Victoria also made their relationship official on social media, as the former shared a reel of the couple cuddling up to a picturesque background with soothing music, with the reel captioned with a red heart. Fuller posted a picture of them together in a car, sending Thanksgiving wishes.

