"It just gets worse and worse": Ezra Miller memes take over Twitter amid recent Messiah complex revelations

American actor Ezra Miller's erratic behavior in recent years has now been backed by a report which states that they have a "messiah delusion."

According to a report published by Vanity Fair on September 18, the 29-year-old star, who recently admitted to battling "complex mental health issues," has an even darker side to their story, which began shortly after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Miller has been accused of grooming a teen, physical and emotional abuse, and child endangerment, in addition to the outlet reporting about their complex where they referred to themselves as "Jesus" and the "devil."

The report also revealed that Ezra Miller had an altar at their home where they would make women submit their belongings and housed several guns with children playing around them.

After the report detailing the root cause of Ezra Miller's behavior went viral, the Twitterati could not hold themselves back from reacting to the situation with memes. Several fans disclosed that they were shocked at how The Flash's star had been living his life and mocked Warner Bros. for not shelving his film. At the same time, others expressed no surprise after the allegations broke out.

Ezra Miller has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons

The Vanity Fair report alleges that Ezra Miller's mental health problems started deteriorating in 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic, when all shootings and projects were halted for safety reasons.

The actor, struggling with their parents' divorce, traveled to Iceland, after which they reportedly choked a woman in Reykjavik and were filmed doing so.

They were also accompanied by a man named Jasper Young Bear, cited in the report as a 55-year-old "spiritual advisor" and North Dakota medicine man. The piece allegedly suggests that Jasper would tell Ezra that he was the "next Messiah" and the "Freemasons were sending demons out to kill him."

A source told the publication:

“[Miller would] talk about the metaverse and the medicine and how they’re the Messiah and what [their] work is here. They say their spiritual practice is to be among the people—which means party. So, when in Iceland, [they were] out nonstop. [Their] favorite were raves, where [they’d] go on benders for two or three days at a time.”

Miller again made headlines when he returned to the US after their Vermont farm came into the limelight.

Called "the Mountain," a source told Vanity Fair that the actor housed an altar that consisted of sage, weed, action figures of The Flash, and bullets. Ezra Miller reportedly embodied their character from the DC superhero film and claimed: "The Flash is the one who brings the multiverses together just like Jesus."

In June 2022, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes accused Miller of "grooming, brainwashing, and emotionally abusing the teenager." Several people told the publication that the actor stranded Iron Eyes and their partner, Rosie, without any money or transportation and would humiliate them.

A source said:

“Even though I’ve learned that Ezra’s such an a**hole, I don’t think it exonerates the people that were happy to eat off Ezra’s plate until it didn’t suit them anymore. I think they ended up probably accidentally being complicit in real weird abuses in power and celebrity.”

The report also states that Miller's property had "guns everywhere," including AK-47s and flame throwers. A source close to the actor revealed that once, the youngest kid present there picked up a gun and put it in her mouth.

As of now, Ezra Miller's representative has not responded to the report.

