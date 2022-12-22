“It literally never crossed my mind”: Selling the OC star Alex Hall addresses her dating rumors with Tyler Stanaland

Selling the OC star Alex Hall put an end to rumors of her dating her co-star Tyler Stanaland during a conversation with UsWeekly on Tuesday, December 20.

For quite some time now, fans have been speculating and commenting about how the two stars of the Netflix show shared an inappropriate work relationship. One of the key reasons behind such speculation was that Tyler was married at the time of filming.

During the interview, Hall said:

"It literally never crossed my mind until it became the headlines on every freaking news channel after the show aired."

Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland from Selling the OC are not together

While there has been speculation that the Selling the OC stars’ closeness led to Tyler’s and Brittany Snow’s separation, Hall took it upon herself to set the record straight. In a conversation with the publication, she claimed that the two are just friends and that they "lean on each other" for support.

Hall, a 33-year-old realtor, is also divorced and said that while she can’t speak on Tyler’s behalf, she knows he’s going through a tough time. She added that when she went through her divorce, dating wasn’t even on her mind. She further said that dating is "another chore" for her at this point.

While Hall believes that her friendship with the Selling the OC star did not play a part in the couple’s split, after the show aired, fans had called the two out for their inappropriate relationship.

In September, PEOPLE reported that trouble in paradise began when Tyler told Brittany that one of his costars attempted to kiss him off-camera. A confidential source further told the publication that Tyler’s presence on the show was the final nail in the coffin. The source added:

"Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant. He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms."

That same month, Kayla Cardona, the co-star who tried to kiss Tyler, told Us Weekly that she is not the one that her Selling the OC co-star’s wife should be worried about. She added that Alex and Tyler share a “very inappropriate” friendship. She added:

"I mean, very hypocritical … [because] I think it’s pretty obvious I never even touched the guy. You know what I mean? Let alone sit on his lap, suck on his nose or get naked [like Brindle’s skinny-dipping dare]."

Tyler and Brittany's separation

Tyler and Brittany announced their separation soon after Selling the OC aired on Netflix. The two took to Instagram to post a joint separation statement. Brittany wrote that the "difficult decision" came after much time and consideration.

The statement continued:

"This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

Alex Hall and Tyler were seen hanging out the same day the couple announced their separation. When the two sparked dating rumors because of how cozy they were with each other, Hall said:

"We were literally at our favorite sushi restaurant right by the office and somebody snapped a picture of their iPhone of us.

She added that the two of them were not alone and were hanging out with all of their friends so they could be there for Tyler.

Viewers can watch Selling the OC and other Oppenheim group-centered shows on Netflix.

