The Brazilian romantic-comedy miniseries It's All Right! will premiere on Disney+ on April 12, 2023. The show will be in Portuguese and consist of four episodes.

benzinho @MouraBenhur Esperando ansiosamente por Ta Tudo Certo do Disney Plus com o Pedro do LAGUUM e a Ana de ANAVITÓRIAAA Esperando ansiosamente por Ta Tudo Certo do Disney Plus com o Pedro do LAGUUM e a Ana de ANAVITÓRIAAA https://t.co/EACf4cKMwH

It's All Right! will star Pedro Calais as Pedro, Ana Caetano as Ana, Vitão as Vitão, Toni Garrido as Toni, Clara Buarque as Clara, Julia Mestre as Julia, Gita Delavy as Gita, Manu Gavassi as Manu, and Agnes Nunes as Agnes.

In Portuguese, the show is called Tá Tudo Certo. It's All Right! is produced by Nonstop and Formata Produções e Conteúdo in collaboration with F/Simas for the Walt Disney Company. The majority of the show's filming was carried out in the Brazilian city of São Paulo.

It's All Right! on Disney+ follows the journey of two individuals named Pedro and Ana

It's All Right! is created by Felipe Simas and directed by Felipe Simas, Rodrigo César, and Mayara Constantino. Raphael Montes, Rubel Brisolla, and Felipe Simas are serving as the film's official writers.

Here's the official trailer for the miniseries, released by Disney+.

From the above trailer, we learn that the show will follow the journey of two individuals named Pedro and Ana. Pedro dreams of becoming a famous musician and, by chance, meets the singer and songwriter Ana. Pedro has to decide for himself what he wants for his future.

The synopsis of the series, according to IMDb, reads,

"Pedro dreams of becoming a famous musician. By chance he meets the singer and songwriter Ana, who shows him the diversity of life and music. On his journey, Pedro begins to rethink his definition of success and has to grapple with what he wants for his own future."

The series will have a total of four episodes. Each episode will have a run time of thirty minutes. Brazil has been releasing phenomenal shows in recent months, and it looks like It's All Right! isn't going to be any different.

Some popular Brazilian shows worth your time are Invisible City, Dom, 3%, Good Morning, Verônica, The King of TV, The Followers, The Business, God Save the King, Stupid Wife, Me Chama de Bruna, Hidden Truths, Fallen, and Jesus, among others.

Who are Manu Gavassi and Toni Garrido appearing on It's All Right! on Disney+?

Brazilian singer, songwriter, and actress Manu Gavassi and Brazilian singer and TV presenter Toni Garrido will play themselves in the upcoming show.

Manu Gavassi has released several music albums and EPs over the years. Her eponymous debut album was released in 2010. The album's songs Garoto Errado climbed to number 14 on the Brazil singles chart, Planos Impossiveis reached number 17, and Odeio peaked at number 22.

In November 2016, she began filming her debut film, Socorro, Virei Uma Garota, playing the protagonist Melina. She has made appearances in shows like Julie e os Fantasmas, Em Família, Malhação, Planeta B, Z4, Big Brother Brasil 20, MTV Millennial Awards Brazil, and Maldivas.

Meanwhile, Toni Garrido is the lead singer of the reggae band Cidade Negra. He did not come from an affluent background, and his mother used to work as a maid. He used to play guitar during church services, but after getting praised for his skills, he began pursuing a career in music.

He and his friends formed the band Banda Bel, but in 1994 he joined one of Brazil's most successful bands, Cidade Negra, as the lead singer. He is the lead actor in Orfeu, a 1999 Brazilian film by Carlos Diegues.

It's All Right! will premiere on Disney+ on April 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes