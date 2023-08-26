“It’s a beautiful gift for his birthday”: BTS’ Jungkook’s Japanese fanbase donate $7,550 to Seoul Children's Hospital for his birthday

BTS’ Jungkook’s birthday is barely seven days away, and his fanbases are ensuring that the singer gets a befitting birthday gift. The SEVEN singer's Japanese fanbase, who goes by the handle name @JungkookJapan_ on X, have banded together to contribute a donation of $7,550 to Seoul National University Children's Hospital.

The hospital is responsible for its strong commitment to children's pediatric health. The Korean equivalent of $7,550 is ₩10 million won, which will be dedicated to childrens' medical treatment who cannot pay for expensive treatments themselves.

Seeing the philanthropic contribution, an ARMY, @SidraKhan16166, wrote that it makes "a beautiful gift of his birthday," further hailing the Japanese ARMYs for taking such a venture.

BTS’ Jungkook’s Japanese fans follow his footsteps by donating to Seoul National University Children's Hospital

ARMYs might recall that BTS’ Jungkook made a generous donation of ₩1 billion to Seoul National University Children's Hospital in April this year. This was to aid underprivileged and sick children and their families who cannot afford expensive medical treatments as they belong to low-income families and for the integrated care center project.

Seoul National University Children's Hospital confirmed the news via a statement and expressed their gratitude to the SEVEN singer for his kind and generous donation. Bangtan's maknae commented on his thoughtful gesture by revealing that he just wanted a smile on the children's faces.

“I hope that it will be of some help to children who are suffering, and I will support them so that they can smile healthily.”

BTS’ Jungkook's kind donation of ₩1 billion to Seoul National University Children's Hospital earned him a special place as an honorary donor on the hospital's wall. In fact, anonymous fans have given testimonies on how Jungkook's donation has helped their loved ones recover better as the hospital has utilized the ₩1 billion for upgrading their facilities and equipment to provide better services for their patients.

Now, seeing the gesture, BTS’ Jungkook's Japanese fanbase donated an amount of $7,550 as a kind gesture for his birthday on September 1, and ARMYs worldwide have come together to laud them for this.

By donating such a generous donation, the Euphoria star's Japanese fanbase will have their name etched onto the hospital's walls to commemorate this special donation for his birthday. ARMYs are also hopeful that this will encourage more thoughtful donations to bring a more meaningful birthday for BTS’ Jungkook.

BTS’ Jungkook releases a new remix of SEVEN in collaboration with Alesso

BTS' youngest member recently collaborated with the famous Swedish DJ Alesso for the new remix of SEVEN. The tantalizing single was released on July 14 in collaboration with American rapper Latto and Han So-hee and has already broken several records, including a Billboard Hot 100 number-one rank upon debut.

His collaboration with the famous Swedish DJ Alesso also marks his first remix of SEVEN. The song has been reimagined and recreated in the progressive house genre of music, which includes the use of synth bass and vocal chops to create the perfect song for summer.

Additionally, BTS’ Jungkook is also rumored to have collaborated with Korean singer-rapper Peakboy for another remix of SEVEN. Although no official announcement has been made, Peakboy teased a glimpse of the remix by playing it at a public event recently. Fans are thus hoping SEVEN's remix feat. Peakboy will be released soon formally.