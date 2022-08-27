"It's corn!": What is the viral TikTok corn song? Young boy trends online over love for vegetable

A little boy went viral on social media for his love of corn, and now his video has transformed into a viral trend.

Julian Shapiro-Barnum, the host of @RecessTherapy talked to a little boy named Tariq who was enjoying a cob of corn. When asked what he loved about the vegetable, Tariq replied with:

"It's Corn!"

The pure and blissful answers given by Tariq went viral on the app. It was later turned into a song by another creator and has since become a viral sound on TikTok.

People are using the sound to describe the things they love in life, including food, workouts, cars, and even life itself.

The Corn Song is a viral TikTok audio

Another user @Schmoyoho created a song out of the interview. Schmoyoho is the same user who created the viral "Chrissy Wake Up" meme song.

He added some music and background singing to make the song catchy. His song went viral with people showcasing the things they love by using the song as a background. His video has received more than 5.6 million likes and has been used in over 151k videos so far. Even celebrities like Ashley Tisdale have taken part in the trend.

What is the origin of the viral song?

Julian's content revolves around interviewing children and asking them questions about a variety of topics.

In one of his recent videos, where he approached a kid enjoying a cob and asked what he liked, the kid gleefully replied,

"For me, I really like corn!"

Julian then proceeded to ask him what he liked about them and received a reply explaining:

"Ever since I was told that it was real, it tasted good! And then when I tried it with butter, everything changed! I love it. Mmm."

Julian then asked Tariq if everyone should be eating the vegetable. The kid said:

"No, not everyone has to like it to be the best. You just have to try it. Have a bite!"

He then held up a half-eaten cob and exclaimed:

"I mean, look at this guy. I can't imagine a more beautiful thing. It's corn!"

Julian then asked the kid to describe the vegetable to someone who's never tasted it before and the kid replied:

"A big lump with knobs ... and it has juice!"

On being asked how much his favorite food should cost, the kid said:

"One dollar. I hope you have a corn-tastic day!"

He then took a big bite from his cob and smiled at the camera.

The video went viral due to the kid's adorable answers and has racked up over 577k views since it was posted.

After looking at the success of the video, he made a follow-up video with the same kid.

He asked Tariq what he loved about corn and what his top three favorite ways of eating it were. Tariq replied by saying "grease," and his three favorite ways to eat it were with "butter, butter with grease and toasted with butter and grease."

The two then took part in a little dance and restored their energy with more maize. They also had a small discussion regarding why the vegetable was so important to the kid.

