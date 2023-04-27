On Thursady, April 27, ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans took to social media to criticize online sellers for hiking the prices of the deceased singer’s merchandise following his unfortunate passing. Many fans have discovered that online sites like Mercari.com, a Japanese e-commerce website, have been selling the Perfumer singer’s merchandise at exorbitant prices, which hasn’t gone down well with his fans.
“It’s so disrespectful”, @_yekyu07 wrote as a response to online sellers hiking ASTRO’s Moonbin’s merchandise following his passing.
For the unversed, the 25-year-old idol was found dead in his apartment by his manager on April 19 at 8:10 pm KST, who immediately informed the Gangnam Police. The demise was concluded as a case of possible suicide.
Since ASTRO’s Moonbin’s sudden passing, legions of AROHAs have taken to social media to pay their tribute to the deceased singer. From penning condolence messages to setting up memorials, his family, band members, close friends, industry colleagues and fans, his loved ones gathered to mourn him.
"Stop overpricing sh*t": ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans slam e-commerce site Mercari for hiking prices of his merch following his unfortunate demise
Following ASTRO’s Moonbin’s demise, fans of the singer have been going the extra mile by collecting the singer’s merchandise which includes album photo cards, posters, and postcards, amongst others. This was done to honor the late singer’s memory and musical legacy. However, fans have encountered unexpected roadblocks in the form of price hikes.
Since the demise, many online sellers and illegal merchants have used the opportunity to increase prices on the INCENSE singer’s merchandise to take undue advantage of bereaved fans’ sentiments by hiking the prices exponentially.
Fans have particularly called out the Japanese e-commerce website Mercari where they can buy K-pop merchandise and goodies. The late idol's smiley sticker photocard costs $10 with an additional $3.72 for shipping. Another photocard sold out at a whopping $30 plus a $ 4.30 for shipping. The All Yours album postcard featuring the deceased singer is priced at $6.
AROHAs were left upset and furious with the fact that old photocards and postcards that were previously sold at a much lesser price are now sold at an exponentially higher price. Fans called out Mercari for selling simple merchandise items like photocards and postcards at predatory prices.
Additionally, fans hoped that ASTRO's agency, Fantagio, would intervene in the situation and stop online sellers from hiking prices on Moonbin’s merchandise.
It may be a couple of days since the beloved idol passed away, but fans are still grieving the unfortunate incident. Fantagio has revealed that the company’s headquarters has been converted into a memorial where fans can drop flowers, handwritten letters, and sweetmeats for the late idol.
ASTRO’s Moonbin’s friend and bandmate MJ dedicates a heartfelt letter to him on Instagram
ASTRO’s oldest member MJ became the first member of the group to officially pen down a heartfelt letter for his deceased friend. The former, who is currently serving in the military, took special leave from his mandatory duty when he heard of Moonbin's passing. The singer has been with the bereaved family and was even there for his last rites.
Although all ASTRO members have written letters at his memorial, MJ has become the first member of the group to officially pen a letter on his personal Instagram. In the post, the eldest ASTRO idol shared a sweet polaroid picture of them with an accompanying heartfelt letter wherein he disclosed some interesting trivia fans didn't know of.
He started by revealing that he still can’t believe Moonbin is no more and is deeply apologetic to him for not being there enough. He reminisced about their last performance together at a fan meeting before MJ’s enlistment and revealed how he wishes to make more eye contact with him and dance more heartily around him had he known it was their last time performing together.
Additionally, he shared the duo’s plans of living together once MJ completed his military service. MJ wrote that he hopes the late ASTRO member visits him in his dreams and asked him not to be in pain anymore and be at peace.
He also requested the INCENSE singer to build a house for them to live together and thanked him for being a part of his life, of ASTRO, and that he loves him and misses him immensely.