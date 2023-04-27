On Thursady, April 27, ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans took to social media to criticize online sellers for hiking the prices of the deceased singer’s merchandise following his unfortunate passing. Many fans have discovered that online sites like Mercari.com, a Japanese e-commerce website, have been selling the Perfumer singer’s merchandise at exorbitant prices, which hasn’t gone down well with his fans.

“It’s so disrespectful”, @_yekyu07 wrote as a response to online sellers hiking ASTRO’s Moonbin’s merchandise following his passing.

junia 🦊 @_yekyu07 I believe that the passing of Moonbin does not give you the right to raise the price of his merch/photocards!!! It’s so disrespectful I believe that the passing of Moonbin does not give you the right to raise the price of his merch/photocards!!! It’s so disrespectful

For the unversed, the 25-year-old idol was found dead in his apartment by his manager on April 19 at 8:10 pm KST, who immediately informed the Gangnam Police. The demise was concluded as a case of possible suicide.

Since ASTRO’s Moonbin’s sudden passing, legions of AROHAs have taken to social media to pay their tribute to the deceased singer. From penning condolence messages to setting up memorials, his family, band members, close friends, industry colleagues and fans, his loved ones gathered to mourn him.

"Stop overpricing sh*t": ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans slam e-commerce site Mercari for hiking prices of his merch following his unfortunate demise

rain loves bin is seeing txt and waterparks @moonbinluver you guys shouldn’t be going into mercari and selling moonbin’s photocards for $30-$50 and up. stop overpricing shit. you guys shouldn’t be going into mercari and selling moonbin’s photocards for $30-$50 and up. stop overpricing shit.

Following ASTRO’s Moonbin’s demise, fans of the singer have been going the extra mile by collecting the singer’s merchandise which includes album photo cards, posters, and postcards, amongst others. This was done to honor the late singer’s memory and musical legacy. However, fans have encountered unexpected roadblocks in the form of price hikes.

Since the demise, many online sellers and illegal merchants have used the opportunity to increase prices on the INCENSE singer’s merchandise to take undue advantage of bereaved fans’ sentiments by hiking the prices exponentially.

Fans have particularly called out the Japanese e-commerce website Mercari where they can buy K-pop merchandise and goodies. The late idol's smiley sticker photocard costs $10 with an additional $3.72 for shipping. Another photocard sold out at a whopping $30 plus a $ 4.30 for shipping. The All Yours album postcard featuring the deceased singer is priced at $6.

AROHAs were left upset and furious with the fact that old photocards and postcards that were previously sold at a much lesser price are now sold at an exponentially higher price. Fans called out Mercari for selling simple merchandise items like photocards and postcards at predatory prices.

sam \⁷ 🌱 @bangtansaywhatt @Alyssa_Aroha nah people are actually disgusting, I’m seeing moonbins pcs priced for over $100 on depop… how do they not feel horrible for trying to make a profit over something like this @Alyssa_Aroha nah people are actually disgusting, I’m seeing moonbins pcs priced for over $100 on depop… how do they not feel horrible for trying to make a profit over something like this

Alyssa @Alyssa_Aroha i think someone just bought my astro album on depop to resell the moonbin photocard for a marked up price... what do i do? i think someone just bought my astro album on depop to resell the moonbin photocard for a marked up price... what do i do?

iae @yslhaerin @_yekyu07 i see sum ppl selling moonbin album pcs for 400-500 each @_yekyu07 i see sum ppl selling moonbin album pcs for 400-500 each

zii ✦ thank you moonbin @jngsuu @karmabxund i managed to find some people selling them for cheap but some of them were sold out too i can never win i dont wanna go on mercari theyre so expensive there @karmabxund i managed to find some people selling them for cheap but some of them were sold out too i can never win i dont wanna go on mercari theyre so expensive there 💀

ash🖤 5-STAR ★⁵ @hyun_dumpling_ i want a wony photocard but theyre expensive asf on mercari i want a wony photocard but theyre expensive asf on mercari

cloud 🌕 @nunudongmin Some people are still overpricing Moonbin's photocards. I've seen some sellers on specific platform who suddenly increased the prices of his pc's days after the incident. I know they increased it 'coz the item's been sitting in my cart for months... Disappointing. Some people are still overpricing Moonbin's photocards. I've seen some sellers on specific platform who suddenly increased the prices of his pc's days after the incident. I know they increased it 'coz the item's been sitting in my cart for months... Disappointing.

Mary Mingyu’s gf! @M1ngpu Can we talk about how people ( specially in Mercari) are overpricing moonbin ? Why are his pcs $30+ I think it so disrespectful and not fair to the people that collect him, idk it doesn’t sit right with me Can we talk about how people ( specially in Mercari) are overpricing moonbin ? Why are his pcs $30+ I think it so disrespectful and not fair to the people that collect him, idk it doesn’t sit right with me

Additionally, fans hoped that ASTRO's agency, Fantagio, would intervene in the situation and stop online sellers from hiking prices on Moonbin’s merchandise.

It may be a couple of days since the beloved idol passed away, but fans are still grieving the unfortunate incident. Fantagio has revealed that the company’s headquarters has been converted into a memorial where fans can drop flowers, handwritten letters, and sweetmeats for the late idol.

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s friend and bandmate MJ dedicates a heartfelt letter to him on Instagram

ASTRO’s oldest member MJ became the first member of the group to officially pen down a heartfelt letter for his deceased friend. The former, who is currently serving in the military, took special leave from his mandatory duty when he heard of Moonbin's passing. The singer has been with the bereaved family and was even there for his last rites.

Although all ASTRO members have written letters at his memorial, MJ has become the first member of the group to officially pen a letter on his personal Instagram. In the post, the eldest ASTRO idol shared a sweet polaroid picture of them with an accompanying heartfelt letter wherein he disclosed some interesting trivia fans didn't know of.

He started by revealing that he still can’t believe Moonbin is no more and is deeply apologetic to him for not being there enough. He reminisced about their last performance together at a fan meeting before MJ’s enlistment and revealed how he wishes to make more eye contact with him and dance more heartily around him had he known it was their last time performing together.

Additionally, he shared the duo’s plans of living together once MJ completed his military service. MJ wrote that he hopes the late ASTRO member visits him in his dreams and asked him not to be in pain anymore and be at peace.

He also requested the INCENSE singer to build a house for them to live together and thanked him for being a part of his life, of ASTRO, and that he loves him and misses him immensely.

