“It’s even worse than I thought”: Monty Lopez gets trolled online for Yung Gravy diss track

Monty Lopez is definitely not done with all the drama as he recently dropped a diss track for Yung Gravy and his ex-wife Sheri Nicole Easterling. After Gravy and Easterling made a public appearance at the MTV VMAs 2022, Monty seemed outraged as he was constantly bashing the couple online. Calling his ex-wife “leftovers,” he recently teased a song that he created to slam the new couple in town.

However, he himself got trolled online as some people found the track to be absurd and weird. One user commented by saying:

“Oh my god, it’s even worse than I thought.”

“Leftovers” left Monty Lopez in a soup as he gets trolled for the diss track

While Monty Lopez claimed to be “unbothered” by Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy's first ever public appearance together as a couple, or their red carpet kiss, the diss track definitely has the internet bothered.

Lopez also released a minute-and-a-half version of the song, where he is heard calling himself Michael Jordan. In the song, he also called out Gravy, 26, by saying “you are not Scottie Pippen.”

However, Lopez got immensely trolled for his Leftovers track. One user on Twitter commented by saying:

“Bruh, you’re 46 year old man acting like a sophomore in high school. Serious mid life crisis vibes.”

Chris @ReillyOReilly91 @MontyLopez_ @yunggravy Bruh, you’re 46 year old man acting like a sophomore in high school. Serious mid life crisis vibes @MontyLopez_ @yunggravy Bruh, you’re 46 year old man acting like a sophomore in high school. Serious mid life crisis vibes

Others also slammed Lopez for releasing a song bashing Easterling and Gravy.

brubbb @bruhbbb22 @MontyLopez_ @yunggravy So embarrassing 🫣🤦🏻‍♀️ Poor Addi and brothers! never that phrase "so bad we don't choose our parents" made so much sense @MontyLopez_ @yunggravy So embarrassing 🫣🤦🏻‍♀️ Poor Addi and brothers! never that phrase "so bad we don't choose our parents" made so much sense

Shellee Foster @shelleefoster @bruhbbb22 @MontyLopez_ @yunggravy Agree that diss track and him dancing is absolutely disgusting. Could you imagine if I was your parent on the Internet? I would never get on there ever again!! @bruhbbb22 @MontyLopez_ @yunggravy Agree that diss track and him dancing is absolutely disgusting. Could you imagine if I was your parent on the Internet? I would never get on there ever again!!

FFF @oopsiedoopsie__ @MontyLopez_ @yunggravy This is really not okay. Stop harassing your ex wife and have some respect for your daughter. @MontyLopez_ @yunggravy This is really not okay. Stop harassing your ex wife and have some respect for your daughter.

A few of them also called out Monty Lopez by asking him to stop the hate against Nicole Easterling. One user tweeted:

“How are you not embarassed? Everyone is laughing at you.”

Emily Butcher @Aussiegirl087 @MontyLopez_ @yunggravy I’m sorry but you need help, this isn’t the way to do it. I understand your mad but you made your bed and now you need to lie in it and expect the consequences for your actions. Think of your children be the role model that they can be proud of not this. Go to therapy! @MontyLopez_ @yunggravy I’m sorry but you need help, this isn’t the way to do it. I understand your mad but you made your bed and now you need to lie in it and expect the consequences for your actions. Think of your children be the role model that they can be proud of not this. Go to therapy!

Shellee Foster @shelleefoster @Aussiegirl087 @MontyLopez_ @yunggravy Plus he’s the one that cheated on Sherry Nicole and he’s been hooking up with younger girls for a very long time, so why does he care so much? Agree he needs help @Aussiegirl087 @MontyLopez_ @yunggravy Plus he’s the one that cheated on Sherry Nicole and he’s been hooking up with younger girls for a very long time, so why does he care so much? Agree he needs help

Monty was also quick to release the song on Spotify, where he has uploaded a 4 minute and 49 second track that bashes Gravy.

Monty Lopez released the full version of "Leftovers" on Spotify. (Image via Spotify)

However, this isn't the first time Monty Lopez has taken to social media to call Easterling “leftovers.” Initially, when the couple made an appearance, Lopez had put up an Instagram story, where he claimed that is simply “unbothered.” At the time, he also said:

“Unbothered! Thank you Young Gravy for taking the leftovers! I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that SheriNicole made me abandon as a child inorder to be with her! Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child!”

Monty Lopez calls ex-wife Sheri Nicole "Leftovers" in an Instagram story, claiming he is "unbothered" by the two being together. (Image via Monty Lopez/Instagram)

Reacting to the news of the diss track, Gravy said he is “excited” about the same. In an episode of The ‘Please Clap’ podcast, Gravy commented by saying:

“So, Addison Rae’s mom, right? Sheri. Her and I are involved. Her ex-husband, Monty, is continually talking s**t about me. And I got a message from a poppin’ producer who he DM’d, and was like, ‘Yo, I need a beat. I need to make a diss track.'”

He also exclaimed that he was just embarrassing Addison and the entire family. Gravy said:

“He’s so embarrassing, bro. Let’s just be straight. You’re embarrassing your daughter.”

The drama just doesn’t stop with the track as Monty keeps updating his social media posts, each of them bashing either Gravy or Easterling. The former even challenged the rapper to a boxing match, which Gravy declined. However, the feud doesn’t seem to be ending soon as Monty and his girlfriend Ava Louise are constantly bashing the couple.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava