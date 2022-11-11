"It's getting more and more embarrassing": Netizens bewildered as Madonna licks water off of dog bowl in video

Madonna continues to disturb fans daily as she recently shared an Instagram story where she licked water from a dog bowl and posed with objects in some not-so-decent poses.

The Material Girl singer uploaded an Instagram reel off a series of photos on her profile on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. There, she is seen in a neon green sweater with black shorts and thigh-high boots, posing on a motorcycle and later in a pantry. Things took a weird turn when the Queen of Pop started posing explicitly with a bottle of sriracha and mustard.

This was followed by a blurry video of her licking from a dog bowl while The Stooges' I Wanna Be Your Dog plays in the background.

The reel has left fans bewildered and horrified, with many asking her to stop and rethink her behavior. One Instagrammer even commented:

"it's getting more and more embarrasing.it's not easy to be your fan anymore.You were an icon sadly now without style."

"You're at it again!": Internet users express disappointment in Madonna

Netizens were not impressed with Madonna’s recent outrageous social media posts. Many have already expressed their disappointment with the idol and her tactless actions, calling the Hung Up singer's actions "vulgar" and "attention-seeking."

Moreover, they have pointed out that her excessive use of social media has killed her "creative soul" and she has turned her "from an icon to a wannabe." A few other Instagrammers called out on Madonna's narcissism and attention-seeking tendencies, with one of the fans stating how the idol is "screaming desperation to stay young and relevant."

More on Madonna as the singer faces backlash for her recent social media posts

Referred to as the Queen of Pop, Madonna Louise Ciccone is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She is known for pushing the boundaries of artistic expression in mainstream music. Her work is known to frequently embed social, political, s*xual, and religious themes, garnering her acclaim as well as criticism.

However, the Material Girl singer has taken to social media over the past year to share bizarre posts in odd outfits and gestures. She has even made some weird confessions, including seemingly coming out as gay. Moreover, she was recently seen rapping to some disturbing lyrics while wearing a bizarre outfit.

The hitmaker recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of her book S*x (1992), which features fictional adult content and fantasies. To commemorate this, she shared an Instagram post that spoke of her struggles as a female pop star.

In the caption, she named various popular female singers, including Cardi B, who benefitted from her struggles, calling them "b**ches." Cardi B was not amused and slammed the 64-year-old, calling her an "icon" turned "disappointment."

In another TikTok live stream with Terri Joe, where they were discussing various topics, the singer was allegedly seen sniffing a bottle of Poppers. This stunned Terri, especially when the singer appeared to be experiencing some highs. The Hung Up singer later denied the accusations.

