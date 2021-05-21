"It's horrifying": Valkyrae reveals there are "crazy people" online that sexualize Sykunno and her on adult websites 

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter recently made a startling revelation on stream after claiming that there are many "crazy people" online who often sexualize her and her streamer friends across various platforms.

The 29-year old YouTuber and "100 Thieves" co-owner is undoubtedly no stranger to the dark side of internet fame, having dealt with her share of toxic elements and stalkers throughout her career so far.

Poor @Valkyrae has a stalker I hope he leaves you alone that’s horrible to hear, pic.twitter.com/9r9rNzTKaq — R.E.M Sleep ☾ (@ahaYouMissed) January 13, 2021

However, her recent revelation once again exposed the downside of the internet as an increasingly toxic environment that continues to teeter on the edge of perversion.

Valkyrae issues a word of caution for young, budding streamers as she recounts the unpleasant experience of being sexualized online

At one particular juncture during one of her recent streams, Valkyrae opened up about the perils of being a streamer in today's digital age.

"There isn't something I haven't seen like I 've seen everything. I've seen it all. It's just..you guys want to hear some terrible things I've seen? I have actually seen a p*rn video of just two random people but the title is 'Valkyrae and Sykkuno' doing blah blah blah. Completely random people, doesn't look like either of us ."

She proceeded to elaborate further as she labeled the experience of being sexualized as "horrifying":

"I've seen Twitter pages where they literally where they're like literally busting on photos of my friends and I . It is definitely horrifying, and it's really scary that there's people out there that just, you know. People have to know, this is like one huge downside to being on the internet . It is that you're exposed to like, the crazy people, like actually exposed to the crazy people."

She summed up her thoughts by stressing the importance of being aware of one's working environment, considering how easy it is for certain shady elements to operate with a free hand on the internet.

Regarding this issue, Valkyrae also issued a word of caution for all budding streamers:

"So be careful, be very careful and safe. Like I know a lot of my friends have stalkers, it's just unfortunate how common it is. There is no internet police, there is none, it's crazy! It's important also cause there's a lot of people that want to get into streaming or become content creators and stuff but like but you got to know the bad things about it right."

Valkyrae's recent revelations serve as yet another reminder of fame's double-edged sword, which often wields its corrosive blade from time to time.

Between Valkyrae having to go private cause of a stalker, the LilyPichu hate comments, and the recent swattings of players



Man there are some sick fricks out there — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 13, 2021

With privacy and safety norms on the verge of disruption, the need to foster a safe internet environment continues to gain paramount importance.