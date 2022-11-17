“It’s too painful”: Buying Beverly Hills star Farrah Brittany addresses her mother Kyle Richards and aunt Kathy Hilton’s feud from RHOBH

Buying Beverly Hills star Farrah Brittany has dished on how she feels about the ongoing feud between her mom Kyle Richards and aunt Kathy Hilton from RHOBH (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills).

The 34-year-old real estate agent even talked about how the feud affected her relationship with first cousin Paris Hilton, the eldest daughter of Kathy. Farrah opened up on the podcast #NoFilter with Zack Peter and stated:

“It’s too painful. We’re both very defensive of our moms — but we’re also extremely, extremely close. If we let that interrupt our dynamic, it would be just too painful, really, and too hard to untangle."

The reality star then went on to say that she and Paris avoided talking about the fight between Kyle and Kathy, and made a concerned effort to “shut out” the discord. She further added:

“[We] let our moms do their thing. Hopefully everything’s going to be OK soon…It’s really hard to deal with.”

RHOBH stars Kathy and Kyle started fighting again in Aspen

RHOBH stars and half-sisters Kathy and Kyle began fighting again in Aspen, which started when the former made a not-so-nice comment about Kyle and her family in season 12 of RHOBH in September 2022.

Although most of the issues weren’t caught on-camera, Kyle and her friends addressed Kathy’s behavior onscreen in RHOBH. At the time, cast member Lisa Rinna narrated what went down between the sisters, telling the cameras:

“My head is definitely in a fog after what happened last night. It’s way worse than a hangover. We were at the club and Kathy was having an absolute meltdown. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.”

Lisa couldn’t detail the sequence of the incident on RHOBH since she was “still in shock,” as it was something she never imagined would come “from anyone in this group, let alone Kathy Hilton.”

According to Lisa, Kathy started talking about her issues with Kyle amid the night out and later went about how she is the reason behind the latter's fame.

Lisa stated:

“She’s screaming she ‘made’ Kyle. Kathy’s responsible for Kyle and she said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do.’”

This is far from the first time the half-sisters have had beef. Kathy and Kyle have fought over various issues in the past and have always found a way to mend their relationship. However, after their recent fight, Kyle is unsure how to mend her relationship with Kathy. In the same video, the former revealed:

“I really, honestly believed that we would never go to a bad place ever again. And I don’t know how I can fix this."

Following the September 2022 episode, Paris defended her mom Kathy and Farrah was also tempted to publicly defend her mom Kyle. She said on the podcast:

“Before I would just be like, ‘Mom, who cares what anyone says? Like whatever.’ [But] this last season of her show, I was very worked up. I wanted to respond to every person and just be like, ‘You don’t know everything, like, you just don’t know.’”

The Buying Beverly Hills star also explained that she is outraged by the influx of hate her mother has received in season 12 of RHOBH from Kathy’s supporters, despite being “loved and beloved” since the show’s premier in 2010. Farrah also said that the “audience is so fickle” and that they lack “loyalty.”

