“It’s a wild roller coaster ride": Danielle Cabral shares insights on RHONJ season 14

While there is no official release date for season 14 of RHONJ yet, the conversation about the show has already begun. The filming is in progress, and through the cast members who will be appearing this season, fans are getting updates every other day regarding RHONJ season 14.

Danielle Cabral recently shared some insight about the upcoming RHONJ season 14 during an interview with The Messenger. Her explanation was as follows:

“We’re midway and I have said we could start today and this season could be absolutely wild just on what we’ve done so far. I think it’s going to be refreshing for the fans of the show. It’s a wild roller coaster ride and I’m only halfway through the ride. I have history with the girls and it makes sense for me to have opinions on things.”

“Last year, I was like a deer in headlights trying to figure out their past issues. And this year, I navigate very well through everything. This year, there are so many things going on that I have to even catch up and I actually enjoy getting together with the girls figuring out, ‘OK, well, fill me in. What happened?’ Because there’s so many things going on. It really is crazy,” she added.

RHONJ season 14 is expected to premiere in 2024, and Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, who caused the most controversy and drama during season 13, are expected to appear. The other expected housewives on the show will be Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda.

RHONJ season 14: What can fans look forward to?

RHONJ has not released a confirmed cast member list, but according to US Weekly, two new cast members are expected to join during this upcoming season. Both of them are Kayla Giovinazzo and Tiffany Chantell Rosania.

Furthermore, it was recently revealed that there was a "physical altercation" between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral during the filming of the show. According to a US Weekly source report, the following is mentioned:

"Jennifer and Danielle got in a fight about a hairdresser they both use and money for a charity event that Danielle allegedly didn’t donate to. But the rest of the cast is still filming through the end of the month.”

Currently, both cast members are filming for the show's upcoming season after taking a few days off. In a source report by Page Six, the following was mentioned:

“They’re both filming again — but separately for now — after the incident. Producers are hoping they will organically make amends on camera.”

Besides this, there will be a lot of drama and feuds this season, especially after the way the season 13 reunion ended between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. The cast members shared their desire never to speak to one another again during that time.

Jackie, who was a full-time cast member until season 12 and now appears as a friend on the show during season 13, shared the following about this transition and her expectations back in June:

"For me, it was a little bit hard. It was hard, yeah. I was only a few months into recovery when we were talking about casting. I was not in a very good place. I gained a lot of weight in a very short period of time, and I just didn't feel good, and I didn't want to move backwards."

Furthermore, there has been no confirmation from Bravo regarding the release date of season 14 of the show, RHONJ, so fans will have to wait some more time.