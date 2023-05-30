RHONJ season 13 reunion part 1 release date, air time, and plot

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 is all set to air its first part of the reunion episode on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It is expected to feature the cast member reflecting on the season and addressing the impending issues that transpired in the installment. While some were able to resolve by talking things through, other conflicts only took a turn for the worse.

The upcoming RHONJ reunion episode will document the cast members navigating personal and professional dynamics, strained friendships and relationships, as well as a family drama. Gossip, scandal, and rumors have taken center stage and viewers will have to now stay tuned to see how the housewives address it in the reunion.

What to expect from RHONJ season 13 reunion part 1?

Season 13 of RHONJ was packed with an immense amount of drama spanning over the course of the past couple of months. Viewers witnessed a lot of conflicts, heated arguments, and close confrontations among the cast members. The reunion episode will see them address their concerns about these issues and potentially either take a step forward or close the chapter.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Reunion - Part 1, reads:

"Dolores dives deeper into her relationship with Paul; Danielle and Rachel's feud hits a new tipping point; Teresa makes shocking new allegations against Melissa, which places even more strain on the relationship between Gorgas and the Giudices."

A few clips of the first part of the RHONJ reunion released by the network teased what viewers can expect. The cast members entered the reunion room one by one as they saw pictures of their faces morphed into Ireland women's portraits. Host Andy Cohen complimented each of their outfits and called it the "best reunion dress of New Jersey of all time."

Ahead of starting the reunion, Teresa received a phone call from her ex-husband Joe Giudice. He wanted her to ask Jennifer's husband Bill Aydin if he fixed bags under one's eyes. Andy took over the phone and asked Joe if it was for him, but the latter expressed that it was for his uncle, joking that he didn't have bags under his eyes yet.

After a fun conversation, the RHONJ cast members got into the reunion. Following a brief greeting with the cast, Andy asked Teresa and Melissa what they wanted out of the reunion. Both ladies agreed that they wanted to close the chapter in peace and move forward with their own lives.

Teresa, however, expressed that her family, Joe and Melissa Gorga, who opted out of the wedding, hurt her and Louie just before they got married. She was indicating at the Gorgas' alleged shade towards the couple on social media the night of their rehearsal dinner. They were seen having fun with Melissa's family, with Joe stating "blood doesn't make you a family."

Melissa expressed that it was Louie and Teresa hurting them by bringing her alleged cheating allegations out on the show.

In another preview clip, newcomers Danielle and Rachel clashed with each other. The former had previously talked about how Margaret's best friend Laura said the housewife had an arsenal on fellow castmates. When she relayed the same to Rachel, the latter proceeded to pass on the information to Margaret.

This marked the beginning of Margaret's feud with Danielle. At the RHONJ reunion, the latter noted how she was only relaying what Laura said about Margaret. Fellow castmates, including Jennifer and Dolores, felt that Rachel misrepresented the situation to cause drama.

Rachel felt that Danielle was rude to her in her confessionals, while the latter claimed that she only spoke the truth.

Season 13 of RHONJ saw the cast members deal with several conflicts and arguments. The three-part reunion will see the housewives explain their side of the story and also confront each other regarding several issues. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to the first part of the reunion on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

