"It was so my taste": Park Bo-gum lavishes praise on BTS' V's upcoming solo album Layover on his live stream 

BTS' V's solo debut album Layover is almost a month away from its release and based on his friends' and colleagues' testimonies, it certainly seems like the album is a masterpiece. During a recent Instagram live session, actor Park Bo-gum, dished on BTS' V's upcoming solo album, Layover. This came after the actor held an Instagram live after successfully completing his fan meeting.

BTS' V left sweet and supportive messages for the Encounter actor during the live session. The actor immediately spotted BTS' V's messages and shed light on the singer's upcoming solo debut, Layover. Park Bo-gum revealed that he managed to listen to a little bit of his friend's solo album, and loved it.

"It was so my taste," he said.

Park Bo-gum gives BTS' V's upcoming album Layover a shoutout

BTS' V comments on Park Bo-gum's Instagram live (Image via Twitter/@Vminkook_13)

BTS' V's surprise appearance on his friend and actor Park Bo-gum's Instagram live left everyone surprised, including the Reply 1988 actor. Not only did BTS' V watch the live stream but he also left sweet and supportive messages for his friend.

BTS' V assured fans that Park Bo-gum has worked hard and deserves some rest to recuperate. He also mentioned that he hopes to meet his fellow CELINE brand ambassador soon.

"You’ve worked hard today, Bo Gum-Sisi. Our Bo Gummie. Be happy today, instead of being tired. Okay? Be happy, and don’t be sick. Let’s meet up separately again," V wrote.

BTS' Taehyung leaves sweet messages on Park Bo-gum's Weverse live (Image via Twitter/@ArmyMamis_Ofic)

Park Bo-gum was visibly touched by BTS' V's messages and proceeded to dish a bit about his friend's upcoming solo album, Layover. The Record of Youth star revealed that BTS' V asked him if he would like to listen to the album a little and when he did, he instantly loved it, revealing that it was "so his taste."

"Please show Taehyung’s album lots of love. Previously, at an event, he was like, 'wanna listen to it a little?' And he let me hear it. It was so my taste," he said.

Additionally, he thanked him for cheering him on and congratulated BTS' V on his new album Layover.

"That’s right, everyone, don’t be tired and be happy. Thank you. What the, why are you being like this suddenly? He’s telling me not to hurt and to be happy. Yes sir. Congrats Taehyung, on your album. Thank you," he continued.

Park Bo-gum praises Taehyung's new album (Image via Twitter/@UniversBTS_)

Previously, Bangtan's youngest member Jungkook revealed during his Weverse live that he had heard a couple of songs from BTS' V's solo album and really liked them.

Additionally, renowned film critic Kim Young-dae also lavished praise on BTS' V's upcoming solo debut and revealed that Layover will unveil a new, never-seen-before side of the artist. He assured ARMYs that they would love Taehyung (his real name) as a soloist.

Music critic Kim Young-dae praises Taehyung's new album (Image via Twitter/@Taehyungimpact)

BTS' V takes over iTunes with pe-release songs

BTS' Taehyung's pre-release songs top Worldwide iTunes list (Image via Twitter/@SKPopCulture)

BTS' V is gearing up for the release of his debut solo album Layover and as part of his pre-release promotions, he released two music videos - Love Me Again and Rainy Days. On August 11, both songs were officially made available on streaming platforms.

Both songs soon took over the iTunes charts in various countries. Love Me Again rose to the top in 35 regions including, Austria, Bulgaria and Romania. Rainy Days, on the other hand, earned the number 1 spot in at least 70 countries including - the U.S., the U.K., Japan, and European countries, Germany and France.

On August 16, BTS' V will release another set of concept photos and on September 8, he will release Layover and the music videos for the remaining three songs - For Us, Blue, and Slow Dancing.