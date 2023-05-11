"It will never happen again": RHOC alum Elizabeth Lyn Vargas pens emotional note after ex-boyfriend Ryan Geraghty's arrest

The Real Housewives of Orange Country (RHOC) alum Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’s ex-boyfriend, Ryan Geraghty was recently sentenced to spend six years behind bars. He was put in jail for assaulting the reality star last year. On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Ryan Geraghty pleaded guilty to attacking Elizabeth.

He was initially arrested in February 2022 and was charged with various illegal activities. These included extortion, assault with a firearm, criminal threats, corporal injust on a spouse or co-habitant, possession of a firearm by a felon, and negligent discharge of a firearm.

In light of the sentence, the RHOC cast member took to Instagram to address her followers and stated that she regrets beginning the individual into their world.

RHOC alum Elizabeth Vargas takes to Instagram post ex-boyfriend's arrest (Image via Instagram/@elizabethlynvargas)

She added:

"It will never happen again."

RHOC alum Elizabeth Lyn Vargas addresses followers post Ryan’s sentencing

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Elizabeth Lyn Vargas recently took to Instagram to address the situation. As mentioned earlier, her ex-boyfriend Ryan Geraghty was sentenced to spend six years in prison after being arrested in 202 for assaulting and threatening Vargas.

The Bravo star penned down an emotional note in her Instagram story calling her fans her “worldly family.” She stated that she was “too blind to see” what was in front of her at the time.

She continued:

"Our world is a sacred one. One to be protected. I apologize for making such a big mistake and falling for the devil’s lies."

The reality star said that everyone lives in a different frequency and that some people attracted the "bottom feeders" seeking "their own personal asylum" within others' grace. She added that everyone needed to keep an eye out for such people.

Noting that she understood now, Elizabeth added that people like her ex-boyfriend came in all "shapes and forms, hidden in plain daylight." She ended her note by telling fans that this will never happen again.

Elizabeth Vargas' life was in danger in February 2022, when her ex-boyfriend Ryan Geraghty barricaded himself inside her house. He was also “actively threatening her life.

Vargas’ manager, David Weintraub said in a statement at the time that the housewife was shaken up and had an “extremely traumatic experience.” He added that the Newport Police Department saved her and that she is doing well.

After the incident, security footage of the altercation was leaked online in which Ryan could be heard threatening the RHOC housewife and stating that he will take her out and then “everyone else.” He added that they (the police) can shoot him if they want and that he didn’t care anymore and had nothing to lose.

According to Cheatsheet, reports of the incident alleged that Ryan had been extorting the reality star over intimate photographs of her since December 2021. They said that he even tried to get her to give him money and a new car. When his demands were refused, he staked outside her house and entered the premise with the intent to kill.

According to Deadline, his charges include single counts of extortion, assault with a firearm, criminal threats, corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, possession of a firearm by a felon, and grossly negligent discharge of a firearm. He also faced two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

RHOC is set to return to screens on June 7, 2023, with season 17 on Bravo.

