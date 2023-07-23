IYKYK Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets and all you need to know

On September 9, 2023, Lil Uzi Vert is all set to headline the highly anticipated IYKYK Music Festival at Phoenix Raceway. It's going to be an exciting one-day festival that is organized jointly by Relentless Beats and Universatile Music. The festival promises to showcase a mix of well-known and rising hip-hop stars.

Alongside main headliner Lil Uzi Vert, fans will get to enjoy performances from lineup artists like Metro Boomin, Denzel Curry, and Jeleel. In addition, more artists and further announcements are yet to be announced ahead of the music festival.

For Lil Uzi Vert, this is a special moment as it will be their first time headlining a festival in Arizona. They recent album, Pink Tape, has got fans buzzing with excitement for electrifying performance. The organizer of Relentless Beats founder, Thomas Turner, shared a statement saying the festival is about creating a unique experience in Arizona. He said:

"IYKYK is about creating a unique experience in Arizona for fans of hip-hop that doesn’t exist right now."

He concluded his statement by saying:

"This is a product of our ten-year relationship with Universatile Music, who have spent decades cultivating hip-hop culture and events in the valley — allowing us to build the Relentless Beats brand beyond what we’ve become known for over the last 20 years. IYKYK is only the precipice of what is to come as we explore the idea of new genres combined with immersive experiences."

Since the IYKYK Music Festival it's a celebration of hip-hop culture, fans can expect a lot more than just awesome music as there will be cool art displays, thrilling fashion shows, and many other fun activities. According to the organizers, they are reportedly working hard to make sure everyone has an unforgettable time.

How to get tickets to IYKYK Music Festival?

The highly anticipated IYKYK Music Festival is a new festival that will have no restrictions on the age. Presale tickets for the festival went up on sale Thursday, July 20. To secure a spot early, fans can text IYKYK to 480-530-5559 for pre-sale access, while General admission, GA+, and VIP tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m local time on Friday, July 21, with pricing starting at $55 before fees.

As implied earlier, the fest will be filled with captivating performances, thrilling activations, and more. Moreover, incredible opportunity to be part of the hip-hop community's biggest celebration. Likewise, fans can also visit www.relentlessbeats.com for all ticket options and stay updated on further announcements on IYKYK Music Festival.

Lil Uzi Vert is a three-times Grammy-nominated American rapper

Born Symere Bysil Woods, Lil Uzi Vert is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter hailing from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They musical journey began in North Philadelphia, where they discovered their passion for music at a young age and started crafting their own lyrics and rapping during their teenage years.

In 2015, Lil Uzi Vert made a significant impact with the release of his debut mixtape, Luv Is Rage. The mixtape received widespread acclaim, and one of its standout tracks, Money Longer, became a breakout hit, catapulting Lil Uzi Vert into the limelight and amassing a devoted fanbase.

Building on the momentum of his debut success, Lil Uzi Vert continued to rise in prominence within the hip-hop scene. Their debut studio album, Luv Is Rage 2, arrived in 2017, solidifying their position as a major force in the music industry. The album featured chart-topping hits like XO Tour Llif3, which not only achieved massive success but also became a cultural phenomenon that resonated with audiences worldwide.

Lil Uzi Vert's musical style is defined by a unique fusion of melodic flows and trap beats. They are often credited with popularizing the emo rap sub-genre, which is characterized by emotionally introspective themes that deeply connect with their fans.

As of now, Lil Uzi Vert has received numerous awards and three Grammy nominations and accolades, further affirming their impact on hip-hop culture.