J Balvin x Nike Air Jordan 3 sneaker collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

The Nike-owned Jordan label is continuing its collaboration with Colombian singer J Balvin to launch two brand new makeovers for the Air Jordan 3, dubbed Medellin Sunset" and "Rio." J Balvin is one of the most popular Latino singers of all time and has always produced upbeat music.

Along with his music skills, the artist is known for his fashion sense and credibility in the streetwear scene. The singer made history as he was chosen as the first-ever Latino artist to collaborate with the Swoosh label. The artist kick-started his journey with the Jordan Brand in 2020 with the launch of Air Jordan 1. Now, he is continuing his partnership with two playful colorways of the Air Jordan 3.

Both sneakers are dressed in multiple colors to represent the beautiful sunsets of the singers' hometown. An official release date for either of the sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet.

However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the "Medellin Sunset" colorway is slated to be launched on September 23, 2023, for $250, and the "Rio" colorway will launch later in summer 2024.

The shoes' colorways give a nod to the Colombian singer's hometown

The upcoming J Balvin x Nike Air Jordan 3 sneaker collection features "Medellin Sunset" and "Rio" color schemes (Image via Sportskeeda)

J Balvin has collaborated with multiple fashion labels, including Bodega, Nike, Guess, and more. Now, the label is renewing its partnership with the Jordan label to launch two makeovers of the AJ3 signature sneaker model.

J Balvin first collaborated with the Jordan label in 2020 to launch the Air Jordan 1 makeover, and he launched the Air Jordan 2 in 2022. For 2023, the singer has prepared Air Jordan 3 iterations. The Air Jordan 3 is one of the most popular and historically relevant signature sneaker models from the Jordan label. The silhouette was the first-ever shoe to debut the Jumpman logo and elephant print.

The iconic Air Jordan 3 was designed by the Swoosh label's veteran designer, Tinker Hatfield. The official Jordan label site introduces the sneaker model as:

"Released in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 was the first design by Tinker Hatfield in his three decades of collaboration with the Jordan legacy. From this partnership, Tinker crafted the now-iconic elephant print."

The AJ3 model will be clad in "Medellin Sunset" and "Rio" makeovers, both of which are the antithesis of each other. Both colorways are a nod to the beautiful sky and sunsets in the Colombian singer's hometown.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of leather. The first sneaker on the list is "Medellin Sunset," which comes clad in a simplistic sail upper that contrasts with a multicolored gradient on the heel tabs and midsoles. The particular shoe has a perfect balance between a loud and minimalistic aesthetic.

The second colorway, "Rio," comes clad in black. The base is then clad with a similar gradient color scheme on the heels and midsoles.

The "Medellin" shoe is expected to be released on September 23, 2023, while the "Rio" is expected to launch in early 2024.