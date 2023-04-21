Jack in the Box All American Ribeye Steakhouse Burgers: varieties, ingredients, price, and all you need to know

The introduction of the new All American Ribeye Steakhouse Burgers at participating stores marks a boost for Jack in the Box's burger offering. The All American Ribeye Steakhouse Burger from Jack in the Box is priced at $7.69, while the Bacon All American Ribeye Steakhouse Burger costs $8.19. Both burgers are also available as a combo meal for $11.69, which includes fries and a beverage. Prices may change based on location.

The All American Ribeye Steakhouse Burger features a 100% ribeye beef patty topped with natural cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a drizzle of aioli on a lightly toasted potato bun. The item has 790 calories.

The Bacon All American Ribeye Steakhouse Burger consists of a 100% ribeye beef patty topped with natural cheddar cheese, bacon, aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion, all served on a toasted potato bun. The item has 840 calories.

For a limited time, the brand-new All American Ribeye Steakhouse Burgers are available at all the brand's locations across the country.

French Toast Sticks from Jack in the Box are back!

The reintroduction of French Toast Sticks for a brief period at participating restaurants will sweeten up the brand's breakfast menu.

The French Toast Sticks from Jack in the Box are made of French toast strips that have been dipped in a sweet vanilla batter and deep-fried till crispy. A 3-piece order of French Toast Sticks contains 250 calories, while a 6-piece order has 480.

The items are available in 3- and 6-piece quantities for a suggested price of $2.50 and $5, respectively (may change). Each order comes with a cup for syrup dipping.

For a limited time only, the items are now accessible at participating brands' stores around the country.

About Jack in the Box and how the brand is set to launch itself in Lexington by 2024

Jack in the Box, a prominent California burger restaurant and West Coast fast-food institution since its founding in San Diego in 1951, is set to open multiple locations in Lexington by 2024. The renowned late-night menu franchise now has over 2,200 sites nationally. Approximately 43% are based in California, which remains the most popular.

Drive-through services, breakfast sandwiches, and portable salads are just a few of the comforts the company takes pride in inventing. The company did not invent a drive-thru service, but Robert Peterson, the founder, revolutionized it by creating a two-way intercom system and implementing it at his restaurants as it gained popularity. The restaurant also offered the first to-go salad in 1982 and the first breakfast sandwich in the industry in 1969.

No doubt, there are burgers served at the restaurant, but there are also crispy chicken sandwiches, salads, and all-day breakfast options available, including coffee, hashbrowns, and breakfast sandwiches. Additionally, there are curly fries, onion rings, and stuffed jalapenos available.

For dessert, options include milkshakes, small churros, and cheesecake in the New York style, to mention a few. One of the few burger companies, the brand also offers two tacos as a side. The restaurant's website claims that Jack in the Box, also renowned for its tacos, is the most well-known burger joint.

