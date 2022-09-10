Jadakiss, Cam’ron and Mase announce 3 Headed Monster tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

American rappers Jadakiss, Cam’ron, and Mase have announced a 3 headed monster tour. On September 9, 2022, Jadakiss announced the tour news via his Instagram page where he wrote:

“On the road again!. #3HeadedMonsterTour coming to a city near you.”

The three rappers will kick off the 7-date trek in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on October 19, 2022, and will wrap up their 3 headed monster tour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 30, 2022. The trio will also make stops in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Elmont, Norfolk, and Augusta. Check all tour dates below.

Tickets for the 3 headed monster tour will go on sale on September 30 at 10.00 am via 3headedmonstertour.com.

3 headed monster tour 2022 dates

October 19 - Bridgeport, Connecticut -- Total Mortgage Arena

October 20 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- Liacoras Center

October 21 - Elmont, New York -- UBS Arena

October 23 - Pittsburg, Pennsylvania -- PPG Paints Arena

October 27 - Norfolk, Virginia -- Scope Arena

October 28 - Augusta, Georgia -- James Brown Arena

October 30 - Ft Lauderale, Florida -- Fla Live Arena

3 Headed Monster Tour announcement comes weeks after Cam’ron and Mase’s end two-decade long beef

The trio announced the 3 Headed Monster tour weeks after Cam’ron and Mase ended their two decade long beef. Mase’s sister, Stason Betha, shared a video on Instagram, which showed the duo laughing while talking on the phone. A footage of their phone call shows Mase laughing with Cam’ron over the phone.

Mase asked Cam'ron on the phone

“Killa, what’s good?”

Cam'ron replied to him laughingly,

“What up, n***a?”

Mase had earlier expressed regret over his fallout with Cam’ron. In an interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Mase noted that the two got into a riff because of Camron’s abrupt relocation from Harlen to Atlanta in 1999.

Speaking in the interview, he said:

“At first, my problem with Cam was just that they thought I had money I didn’t have. I was flexing crazy, so n-ggas was like, ‘Yo, Murda ain’t sharing the bag.’ I never got the bag. Now that we looking back, you can see he never got that bag. And then by the time I got the bag, we was enemies already, so I didn’t get to break ’em off.”

He further added:

“That’s one of the relationships I regret. I think I got two that I regret, and going at Killa, I wanted to do that but that was like my n-gga, you know what I’m saying? So that really hurt me.”

More about the rappers

Jadakiss, originally Jason Terrance Phillips, is an American rapper from Yonkers, New York. The artist began his career in the 1990s as a member of the rap trio The Lox. He is currently signed to Def Jam and D-Block.

In 2001, Jadakiss dropped his debut album Kiss Tha Game Goodbye. Since then, he has released three more solo studio albums, another one with the Lox, and an album with fellow rapper Fabolous. In 2009, Jadakiss released The Last Kiss, and his most recent album, Ignatius, came out in 2020.

Mase whose original name is Mason Durell Betha is an American rapper. He gained mainstream success in the late 1990s when he recorded on the Bad Boy Records alongside its founder Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In 1997 and 1998, Mase had a total of five platinum singles, five US Rap No. 1 singles, and six Billboard Hot 100 top 10 singles. His songs Can't Nobody Hold Me Down and Mo Money Mo Problems reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. His hit singles include Can't Nobody Hold Me Down, Mo Money Mo Problems, Been Around the World, Feel So Good, What You Want, and Lookin' at Me.

Cam'ron, released his first two studio albums Confessions of Fire and S.D.E. (Sports Drugs & Entertainment) in 1998 and 2000, respectively. In 2001, the artist released his third studio album, Come Home with Me. It also contained Cam'ron's highest-charting singles including Oh Boy and Hey Ma, which peaked at No. 4 and No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively. His fourth studio album and final release Purple Haze was released in 2004 and gained him critical success, having been certified gold by the RIAA.

