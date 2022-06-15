"James came through": Fans shocked at James Holzhauer's comeback in the Final Chase in The Chase Episode 7

The Chase Season 3 returned for an all-new trivia and entertainment-packed episode on Tuesday night. The three contestants who faced off against James 'The Highroller' Holzhauer were Leslie, Anu, and Liz. While they played a pretty good cash-builder and won against James during the first round, they didn't stand a chance against him in the Final Chase.

James had a rough start against the contestants when they faced off against him on the board. He lost against all three of them, bringing their total to $180,000. Anu, Liz, and Leslie advanced to the Final Chase, where they answered 16 questions correctly. James was three steps behind them on the board, which meant he had to answer 19 questions to catch up and stop them from winning the money.

Despite having three pushbacks after answering some questions wrong, James came through at the end and caught up with the contestants. Sadly, they weren't able to take the money they won. Luckily for James, he had a massive comeback which left fans shocked.

Elizabeth 🧣 @AwkwardPancake James came through. 19 steps and 3 pushbacks wasn't enough. But the team did a great job tonight. Truly. #TheChase James came through. 19 steps and 3 pushbacks wasn't enough. But the team did a great job tonight. Truly. #TheChase

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share that they were shocked to see James come through.

Shocked fans hail James' last-minute win on The Chase Season 3 Episode 7

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that James came through. Some added that they were shocked that he beat the contestants with mere seconds left.

Sherman Cox III (he/him/his) @ShermanCoxIII1 #secondchancenight Well James won, I’m shocked too. That team was in a great zone, got all the pushbacks right. They just needed a few more questions. James had won with 11 secs left. So he barely won that. #thechase Well James won, I’m shocked too. That team was in a great zone, got all the pushbacks right. They just needed a few more questions. James had won with 11 secs left. So he barely won that. #thechase #secondchancenight

George @GeorgeTrev James didn’t have his best stuff this episode and he still pulled it off. #TheChase James didn’t have his best stuff this episode and he still pulled it off. #TheChase

Sherman Cox III (he/him/his) @ShermanCoxIII1 2 weeks ago, Buzzy caught the team with 11 seconds left and then today James caught the team with 11 seconds. This is starting to become a trend in the final chase. #thechase 2 weeks ago, Buzzy caught the team with 11 seconds left and then today James caught the team with 11 seconds. This is starting to become a trend in the final chase. #thechase

More details on what happened this week on The Chase Season 3 Episode 7

The three contestants, Anu, Liz, and Leslie, all entered the reality TV competition series with high hopes of winning some money. First, they had to participate in the Cash-Builder to win the money. Leslie was the first contestant to take the stage.

Leslie revealed that she was undefeated in Jeopardy in 1992. The Chase contestant added that she held the record for the youngest undefeated female winner for quite some time. She achieved all this at just 27-years-old. Here, she won $70,000 and even beat James against the board.

Next up was Anu, who revealed that in 2005, he won the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He was only in the eighth grade. He added that he also went on Oprah's show. It might be because he corrected the famed star's pronunciation of his winning word five times. Anu banked $50,000 and also won against James on the board.

Liz was the final contestant of the night. She hails from Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Chase contestant managed to answer six questions correctly during the Cash-Builder episode. She banked $60,000 and beat James against the scoreboard.

All three contestants moved on to the Final Chase, where they went head-to-head against James. They had to answer as many questions as possible to give James a hard time catching them on the board. With two minutes on the clock, the contestants could answer a total of 16 questions collectively.

Though they were off to a good start, they had a small hiccup during the last few seconds. However, they managed to put James 19 steps behind them. The chaser was off to a rough start. He had three pushbacks, but he caught the team with 11 seconds left and stopped them from winning the money.

Despite the contestants leaving the competition empty-handed, it was quite an entertaining episode, with viewers sitting on the edge of their seats during the Final Chase.

The Chase airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on ABC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

