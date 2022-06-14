Who will be The Chase’s featured chaser in Season 3 Episode 7? Release date, contestants and more details explored

Chaser James “The High Roller” Holzhauer is returning for the seventh episode of The Chase Season 3. The show will air on Tuesday, June 14, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

In the quiz show, James “The High Roller” Holzhauer will give tough competition to three new contestants who wish to win the grand prize.

All about Episode 7 of The Chase Season 3

Episode 7 of the quiz show will air on Tuesday, titled Oprah, Please Forgive Me! The official description of the episode reads:

"James “The High Roller” Holzhauer returns as the featured Chaser, facing off in a battle of wits against a technology trend scout, a product manager and a forum series producer at John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.”

In the preview of the new episode, James “The High Roller” Holzhauer will be seen as a chaser. He'd be seen giving a minimum offer of $2 and a maximum of $240,000 to one of the contestants who has earned $60,000 till the last round.

The person who wins the cash will go on a vacation to Argentina and learn the Tango, try various delicacies. The player would also go south to watch penguins and glaciers for a “grand adventure.”

The contestants - Liz Murphy, Leslie Shannon, and Anu Kashyap - will play against the chaser James “The High Roller” Holzhauer to win the show's ultimate cash prize.

Who is James “The High Roller” Holzhauer

Hosted by Sara Haines, The Chase is adapted from a British program of the same name. The competition features players challenging a quiz show genius called Chaser to win money on the show.

One of the most popular Chasers of the quiz competition is James “The High Roller” Holzhauer. He joined the cast of the show in January 2021 along with Chasers Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter.

Born in Naperville, Illinois, James Holzhauer aka The High Roller is a sports gambler from Las Vegas, Nevada. He is best known for becoming the second-highest money-winner in regular play on Jeopardy! behind Ken Jennings.

On September 2, 2014, Holzhauer appeared on the US version of The Chase, and in the Cash Builder round, he answered 12 of 13 questions correctly. During the Final Cash round, he faced challenger Mark Labbett, and defeated him 26 to 9, winning $58,333.33 on the show.

Holzhauer is the seventh former contestant to become a Chaser after Thomas Kinne, Michal Sharon, Darragh Ennis, Žarko Stevanović, Grażyna Werner, and Manuel Hobiger.

He is best known for his Jeopardy! game in 2019 where he was the second-highest money-winner in regular play in the same gameshow. Holzhauer is also the winner of the Tournament of Champions.

Recap of Episode 6 of The Chase Season 3

In the last week’s episode, the world’s top female quizzer Victoria “The Queen” Groce returned to The Chase. She was challenging a new panel of contestants - professor Seema Dahlhemier, debate coach John Sims, and a chemical engineer Rajeev Gorowara.

The official synopsis of the show read:

“In the all-new season, three competitors must pit their wits and face off against a Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each of the three new chasers may present an affable exterior, but don't let their good natures fool you."

Rajeev was the first player to be ousted from the game show after facing off against the Queen in the trivia round. Seema and John went to the next round as they banked $100,000 but in the end, they lost the competition to the Queen.

Tune in on Tuesday to watch The Chase with new players and Chaser on ABC and Hulu.

