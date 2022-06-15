"James is slipping": Fans impressed with Leslie after she dethrones James Holzhauer in The Chase Episode 7

The Chase returned for another mind-boggling episode on Tuesday night. Episode 7 of the series impressed the fans with Leslie Shanon, who dethroned James Holzhauer, aka The Highroller, after going head-to-head with him.

From answering questions about a planet that was mislabeled as the 'failed star' and the famous sitcom whose mantra was 'no hugging, no learning,' Leslie managed to beat the chaser and bank a total of $70,000. She also moved on to the Final Chase.

Fans who watched the episode were impressed with her trivia knowledge. They took to social media to claim that the old school beat the new school.

Fans claim Leslie matched up to one of the greatest players on The Chase Episode 7

Taking to Twitter, fans were impressed after Leslie dethrones one of the G.O.A.T.S. Some also added that James was having an off day and was slipping.

You can really see why Leslie was a five-day #Jeopardy Champ. Even thirty years later, she's still showing off that knowledge. #TheChase

Leslie's still got it & got the best of James; Old School Beats New School #TheChase

Eric Williams @ELWUnplugged @James_Holzhauer

#TheChase @thechaseabc That experience being on "Jeopardy!" pad off of for Leslie!!! The 1992 champ dethrones one of the show's G.O.A.T.S.

Teshawn LeVarr Edmonds @TeshawnEdmonds

Leslie easily pots in her $70,000 deposit & she'll head to the Final Chase later on & leave the High-Roller's ankles broken.



Let's see how Anu fares when he challenges against

TOUCHDOWN! Leslie easily pots in her $70,000 deposit & she'll head to the Final Chase later on & leave the High-Roller's ankles broken. Let's see how Anu fares when he challenges against @James_Holzhauer after the break. #TheChase

Leslie put $70K in the bank she moves on to the final chase #TheChase

More details on what happened in this week's episode of The Chase Season 1

Leslie had a little Jeopardy experience. The contestant shared that in 1992, she was an undefeated five-time winner of the reality competition series. She achieved this at the age of just 27-years-old. Leslie also held the record for the youngest undefeated female winner for quite some time.

When the chaser was made aware of the awards Leslie had in her bag, he seemed confident and said that it wasn't as many as he had. Starting off her game, Leslie put her trivia knowledge to the test at the Cash-Builder round.

She answered questions about the name of the holiday the pilgrim sandwich was typically made on and which brand Megan Rapinow became the ambassador for. Though she had a few hiccups on the way, Leslie managed to bank $70,000. She shared that if she won the money, she planned to take a year off with her husband and travel around Australia in a camper van.

Facing off against the chaser, James gave Leslie two options, she could either take $10,000 and go one step ahead of him on the board. Or, she could take $150,000 and move one step back on the board. But Leslie decided to stick with her $70,000 and play against The Highroller.

Luck seemed to favor Leslie as James had a bad day. Though she was able to answer most of the questions and move down the board to bank the money, James couldn't. He answered most of the questions wrong, which gave Leslie a win.

She banked $70,000 and a chance to participate in the Final Chase to win more money with her team. The other two contestants who joined Leslie this week were Anu and Liz. Liz also appeared on Jeopardy but didn't have the records like Leslie.

All three contestants beat James in the first round and made it to the Final Chase. Together they banked a total of $180,000. But that money was not theirs yet. They had to beat James on the scoreboard in the final round.

Other chasers sitting in the lounge were impressed with the contestants this week. They also suggested that they should've taken the high offer that James gave them during the first round.

The Chase airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on ABC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

