Jason Isbell and the 400 unit 2023 US Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and other details

American singer-songwriter Jason Isbell has announced a 2023 US tour along with his band The 400 Unit. The 12-date trek will begin in Orlando, Florida on January 19 and conclude in Ashland, Kentucky on February 3. Isbell will also make stops in cities including Mobile, Alabama; Saginaw, Michigan; and Greensboro, North Carolina, among others. Songwriter and musician Peter One will join Isbell on all tour dates.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 2023 Tour tickets will go on sale on September 30 at 10:00 am ET. A presale for the same is currently underway. Tickets for the Florida show will go on sale on October 7 at 10:00 am ET. Fans can purchase the presale tickets for the Florida show on October 5 at 10:00 am EDT.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 2023 Tour Dates

January 19 – Orlando, FL at Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center

January 20 – Clearwater, FL at Ruth Eckerd Hall

January 21 – Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live

January 23 – Fort Myers, FL at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

January 25 – Mobile, AL at Saenger Theatre Mobile

January 27 – Evansville, IN at Victory Theatre

January 28 – Shipshewana, IN at Blue Gate Theatre

January 29 – Saginaw, MI at Temple Theatre

January 31 – Nashville, IN at Brown County Music Center

February 01 – Greensboro, NC at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

February 02 – Richmond, KY at EKU Center for the Arts

February 03 – Ashland, KY at Paramount Arts Center

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Europe 2022 Tour Dates

The band is also scheduled to play at the Mempho Music Festival in Memphis and the Shoals Fest in Florence. They will also perform seven shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Isbell and the band will then head to Europe and the UK, following which they will play their last show of 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Check out their 2022 tour dates below.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 2022 Europe and UK Tour Dates

ShoalsFest @ShoalsFest



Still need tickets? Grab yours here:

shoalsfest.net We're so happy to welcome @stevetrashrocks back to ShoalsFest this year. If you joined us in 2019 you know how big of a hit he was. Find him under the ShoalsFest sign for magic shows on Saturday and Sunday.Still need tickets? Grab yours here: We're so happy to welcome @stevetrashrocks back to ShoalsFest this year. If you joined us in 2019 you know how big of a hit he was. Find him under the ShoalsFest sign for magic shows on Saturday and Sunday. Still need tickets? Grab yours here: shoalsfest.net https://t.co/yjVvpkqumg

September 30 – Memphis, TN at Mempho Music Festival

October 01– October 02 – Florence, AL at ShoalsFest

October 15 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

October 16 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

October 18 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

October 19 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

October 21 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

October 22 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

October 23 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

November 06 – Stockholm, SE at Stockholm Waterfront

November 07 – Oslo, NO at Sentrum Scene

November 08 – Oslo, NO at Sentrum Scene

November 09 – Copenhagen, DE at Vega

November 10 – Berlin, DE at Festaal Kreuzberg

November 12 – Antwerp, BE at De Roma

November 13 – Cologne, DE at Gloria Theater

November 14 – Amsterdam, NE at Paradiso

November 15 – Amsterdam, NE at Paradiso

November 17 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo

November 18 – Manchester, UK at 02 Apollo Manchester

November 19 – Dublin, IE at Olympia Theatre

December 17 – Atlanta, GA at Fox Theatre

More about Jason Isbell and the 400 unit

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit feature musicians from the Muscle Shoals region. The band was assembled by Isbell after he left the Drive-By Truckers. The band's name is derived from the 400 Unit, which was the psychiatric ward of Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital in Florence, Alabama. The 400 Unit includes fiddle player Amanda Shires, who founded country supergroup The Highwomen in 2019 and is Isbell’s wife. Isbell has separately won four Grammy awards. The musician recently assisted Amanda Shires and Maren Morris on the new single, Empty Cups.

In 2012, the band’s lead track, Alabama Pines, from their album Here We Rest, won Song of the Year honors at the 2012 Americana Music Awards. Five years later, in 2017, their album titled The Nashville Sound won the 60th Grammy Award for Best Americana Album. It also peaked on Billboard’s indie, rock, country, and folk charts. In 2020, they released the LP Reunions, which had a guest appearance from legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby. The album topped the Billboard country, rock, and folk charts.

