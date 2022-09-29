Jason Isbell and the 400 unit 2023 US Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and other details

American singer-songwriter Jason Isbell has announced a 2023 US tour along with his band The 400 Unit. The 12-date trek will begin in Orlando, Florida on January 19 and conclude in Ashland, Kentucky on February 3. Isbell will also make stops in cities including Mobile, Alabama; Saginaw, Michigan; and Greensboro, North Carolina, among others. Songwriter and musician Peter One will join Isbell on all tour dates.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 2023 Tour tickets will go on sale on September 30 at 10:00 am ET. A presale for the same is currently underway. Tickets for the Florida show will go on sale on October 7 at 10:00 am ET. Fans can purchase the presale tickets for the Florida show on October 5 at 10:00 am EDT.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 2023 Tour Dates
- January 19 – Orlando, FL at Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center
- January 20 – Clearwater, FL at Ruth Eckerd Hall
- January 21 – Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live
- January 23 – Fort Myers, FL at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
- January 25 – Mobile, AL at Saenger Theatre Mobile
- January 27 – Evansville, IN at Victory Theatre
- January 28 – Shipshewana, IN at Blue Gate Theatre
- January 29 – Saginaw, MI at Temple Theatre
- January 31 – Nashville, IN at Brown County Music Center
- February 01 – Greensboro, NC at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
- February 02 – Richmond, KY at EKU Center for the Arts
- February 03 – Ashland, KY at Paramount Arts Center
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Europe 2022 Tour Dates
The band is also scheduled to play at the Mempho Music Festival in Memphis and the Shoals Fest in Florence. They will also perform seven shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Isbell and the band will then head to Europe and the UK, following which they will play their last show of 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Check out their 2022 tour dates below.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 2022 Europe and UK Tour Dates
- September 30 – Memphis, TN at Mempho Music Festival
- October 01– October 02 – Florence, AL at ShoalsFest
- October 15 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium
- October 16 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium
- October 18 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium
- October 19 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium
- October 21 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium
- October 22 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium
- October 23 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium
- November 06 – Stockholm, SE at Stockholm Waterfront
- November 07 – Oslo, NO at Sentrum Scene
- November 08 – Oslo, NO at Sentrum Scene
- November 09 – Copenhagen, DE at Vega
- November 10 – Berlin, DE at Festaal Kreuzberg
- November 12 – Antwerp, BE at De Roma
- November 13 – Cologne, DE at Gloria Theater
- November 14 – Amsterdam, NE at Paradiso
- November 15 – Amsterdam, NE at Paradiso
- November 17 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo
- November 18 – Manchester, UK at 02 Apollo Manchester
- November 19 – Dublin, IE at Olympia Theatre
- December 17 – Atlanta, GA at Fox Theatre
More about Jason Isbell and the 400 unit
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit feature musicians from the Muscle Shoals region. The band was assembled by Isbell after he left the Drive-By Truckers. The band's name is derived from the 400 Unit, which was the psychiatric ward of Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital in Florence, Alabama. The 400 Unit includes fiddle player Amanda Shires, who founded country supergroup The Highwomen in 2019 and is Isbell’s wife. Isbell has separately won four Grammy awards. The musician recently assisted Amanda Shires and Maren Morris on the new single, Empty Cups.
In 2012, the band’s lead track, Alabama Pines, from their album Here We Rest, won Song of the Year honors at the 2012 Americana Music Awards. Five years later, in 2017, their album titled The Nashville Sound won the 60th Grammy Award for Best Americana Album. It also peaked on Billboard’s indie, rock, country, and folk charts. In 2020, they released the LP Reunions, which had a guest appearance from legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby. The album topped the Billboard country, rock, and folk charts.