Jazlene Jones GoFundMe: Fundraiser launched for Wisconsin teenager shot multiple times over breakup

Jazlene Jones, a 14-year-old, was allegedly shot in the head by her 14-year-old boyfriend Elia Olson. Jones was shot in the head at least three times after she tried to break up with Elia. Although Olson is also a minor, he is being treated as an adult in this case.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of the shooting of a minor and details of a teen dating violence which may be triggering. Discretion is advised.

Fortunately, Jazlene Jones is expected to survive the shooting. After being admitted to the hospital, she identified the shooter as her boyfriend Elia. The 14-year-old alleged shooter admitted to shooting Jones “in a fit of rage.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to meet medical expenses and to provide general financial aid to Jazlene and her mother Miranda. The latter had to stop working to take care of her daughter.

The fundraiser aims at raising an amount of $10,000 and has already collected more than $4,500.

- Miranda tells me her daughter is up talking, walking and smiling!



Tonight on #WalkingMiracle : 14-year-old Jazlene Jones is defying the odds after being shot several times by her teen boyfriend- Miranda tells me her daughter is up talking, walking and smiling!Tonight on @tmj4 , the relationship between the teens and Jazlene's incredible recovery. #WalkingMiracle: 14-year-old Jazlene Jones is defying the odds after being shot several times by her teen boyfriend - Miranda tells me her daughter is up talking, walking and smiling!Tonight on @tmj4, the relationship between the teens and Jazlene's incredible recovery. https://t.co/FBP5HBG1my

Elia admitted to shooting his 14-year-old girfriend Jazlene Jones, who is expected to survive the injuries

On January 8, 2023, at around 11.45 am local time, a 14-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital after she suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim has been identified as Jazlene Jones, who was shot several times by her boyfriend Elia Olson over a breakup.

The Racine Police Department said that Jones had to be airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee and that she was in a critical state. Jones is, however, expected to survive and recover.

Police initially did not reveal the identity of the alleged perpetrator since he was also a juvenile. WSAZ reported that Olson was in a “fit of rage.” The 14-year-old later admitted to shooting her over a Snapchat post and their breakup.

According to court documents, one of the bullets entered through her left cheekbone and struck near the carotid artery in her neck. The New York Post reported that despite such severe injuries, Jazlene Jones ran and stopped a motorist.

Police responded to the shooting at around 11.40 am when they received a report of a minor girl being shot at an intersection in Racine.

Hillary Mintz WISN @WISN_MINTZ The teenager miraculously survived the shooting after begging for her life according to what she told prosecutors. Jazlene Jones continues to recover. The 14 year old suspect faces attempted murder charges and he remains in the juvenile detention center. The teenager miraculously survived the shooting after begging for her life according to what she told prosecutors. Jazlene Jones continues to recover. The 14 year old suspect faces attempted murder charges and he remains in the juvenile detention center. https://t.co/t2QziLqn7I

Jazlene’s heartbroken mother Miranda took to Facebook and wrote that her daughter was strong and beautiful and added:

“I can’t believe such evil tried to take her from me, but one thing I do know is that GOD IS GREAT ALL THE TIME. She’s been talking, walking, crying, laughing today…”

Gandee Michelle, Jazlene’s grandmother thanked everyone for praying for the teen and for reaching out to her and her family. She also said that the fact that her granddaughter survived was a miracle.

On the day of the shooting, Elia and Jazlene reportedly went near the railroad tracks, which are about 25 miles south of Milwaukee, to smoke. Jazlene told Elia that she wanted a breakup, soon after which he asked her to turn her phone off and he tossed it away.

Hillary Mintz WISN @WISN_MINTZ Family just sent me this photo of Jazlene who is currently in another procedure to remove bullets Family just sent me this photo of Jazlene who is currently in another procedure to remove bullets https://t.co/u0K4qiRCzx

After Elia fired his first shot at his girlfriend, she allegedly begged for her life and Elia responded to it saying, “You have to die.” Elia continued shooting two or three more times before fleeing the area

The judge issued a $500,000 bond and prohibited Elia from going near the victim and her family

Elia Olson was arrested while he was at a friend’s place. Authorities recovered a .22 handgun and two magazines for a 9 mm handgun. They also found bloody shoes and clothes at his house.

A bond of $500,000 has been issued in Elia’s name for allegedly trying to murder Jazlene Jones. A judge has also prohibited him from going near Jazlene, her residence, her family, and her friends.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched by Jessica Rivera to provide financial aid to Jazlene’s family. Her mother Miranda is a single mom of three children.

The GoFundMe post read that at 14, Jazlene will have to go through life with one eye and live with bullets in her head and neck. It said that the teen had undergone a major surgery and that there were more procedures that would take place. The post added that although Jazlene Jones had a long road to recovery, she was a "living proof of God's miracles."

The post also stated:

“Considering Jazlene’s condition/situation, she is in good spirits and is a walking miracle. Her family appreciates all the love, prayers, and support that everyone has given. She has a long road to recovery with life-altering injuries.”

The fundraiser aims to raise $10,000 and has already successfully raised more than $4,500. Jazlene Jones is reported to have undergone multiple surgeries already. She also has to undergo several more to recover from the serious injuries that she sustained during the shooting.

Jazlene Jones’ boyfriend Elia was charged with attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon. The same has been confirmed by Racine County Eye. Olson is a minor, but, is treated as an adult in this case. If convicted of the crime, Elia could be sentenced to spend the next 60 years in jail.

Reminder: If you or anyone you know is experiencing teen dating violence in any form, you can call 1-866-331-9474 or message SMS LOVEIS to 22522. You can also visit this website for more resources and details.

