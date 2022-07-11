Milwaukee grocery store shooting: Massive gunfire in parking lot leaves two dead and one injured

A gunfight at a grocery store near Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee resulted in the deaths of two men, authorities said. One of the victims who died was a security guard. Meanwhile, an innocent bystander was also injured in the shootout.

As per reports, a man and two security officers made their way to the parking lot of the store where they began shooting at each other. It is unclear how many shots were fired or which person instigated the incident.

In a statement, the city's police department said:

"During an altercation, the suspect fired shots at a victim subsequently striking him. An armed security fired shots at the suspect subsequently striking the suspect. An unintended victim was also struck by gunfire."

Although the circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown, police said their investigation is "ongoing" and they would send it for review to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Milwaukee shooting creates an air of terror

The shooting incident left 59-year-old with fatal injuries and caused the death of a male suspect. The accidental victim, a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman, was sent to the hospital after suffering minor injuries.

The Fire Chief announced that both the suspect and the initial victim had passed away.

The incident happened around 10:20 am in close proximity to the El Rey market. Located at 916 S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive, the store is one of three El Rey establishments in the city.

By around 2 pm local time, police surrounded the parking lot, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Following the attack, the grocery store was closed. No other details on when it would open were available right away.

Rising homicide in the city has become a cause for concern

Dr. Brian Peterson, a medical examiner from Milwaukee, predicts that the city will see 280 homicides in 2022, "a 115 percent increase since 2019."

The city's police department reported that there have been at least 112 homicides in the county this year. In 2021, there were a total of 193 homicides, whereas 2020 saw 190. As a result, the city is expected to surpass its annual homicide total for the third time in a row.

A 30-year-old male was killed in a separate incident that occurred earlier on Saturday, July 9, according to the police.

The three homicides come after two fatal shootings took place in the city on Friday night. According to authorities, a 66-year-old women and 50-year-old men died in separate incidents within 30 minutes of one another.

About 9 pm at night, the man was shot at 6500 block of West Carmen Avenue. At about 9:25 pm at night, another lady was shot at 2400 block of North 44th Street. Police reported that both victims died at the scene.

