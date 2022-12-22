Jeff Dunham Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, price, dates, venues, and more

American ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham has announced an extensive US tour set that will kick off at the end of this year. Billed as Still Not Cancelled, the trek will begin on December 28, 2022, in Indianapolis in Indiana, and will run through May 1, 2023, in Spokane, Washington, at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

Speaking to Dispatch about the naming of the tour, Jeff Dunham said:

“I thought it was funny, but hopefully, it also lets people know that I’m very aware of what’s happening out in society and what can also easily happen to someone, very quickly. It’s self-awareness, I think.”

Jeff Dunham will kick off his tour in Indianapolis

The comedian has revealed details for his upcoming Still Not Cancelled tour via his website. Tickets for Jeff Dunham’s tour are available via Ticketmaster. They begin at $53 and are likely go up to $119.

Dunham will perform on the following dates and venues throughout the mid of 2023:

December 28, 2022 -- Indianapolis, In -- Bainbridge Fieldhouse

December 29, 2022 -- Grand Rapids, Mi -- Van Andel Arena

December 30, 2022 -- Columbus, Oh -- The Schottenstein Center

December 31, 2022 -- Pittsburgh, Ppg -- Paints Arena

January 11, 2023 -- Houston, Tx -- Nrg Park

January 12, 2023 -- Austin, Tx -- The Moody Center

January 13, 2023 -- Dallas, Tx -- American Airlines Center

January 14, 2023 -- Beaumont, Tx -- Ford Arena

January 15, 2023 -- Southaven, Ms -- Landers Center

January 25, 2023 -- Kissimmee, Fl -- Silver Spurs Arena

January 26, 2023 -- Sunrise, Fl -- Live Arena

January 27, 2023 -- Tampa, Fl -- Amalie Arena

January 28, 2023 -- Savannah, Ga -- Enmarket Arena

January 29, 2023 -- Estero, Fl -- Hertz Arena

February 8, 2023 -- Albany, Ny -- Mvp Arena

February 9, 2023 -- Wilkes-Barre, Pa -- Mohegan Sun Arena At Casey Plaza

February 10, 2023 -- Manchester, Nh -- Snhu Arena

February 11, 2023 -- Hartford, Ct -- Xl Center

February 22, 2023 -- Jacksonville, Fl -- Vystar Memorial Arena

February 23, 2023 -- Charleston, Sc -- North Charleston Coliseum

February 24, 2023 -- Petersburg, Vavsu -- Multi-Purpose Center

February 25, 2023 -- Providence, Ri -- Amica Mutual Pavilion

February 26, 2023 -- Newark, Nj -- Prudential Center

March 1, 2023 -- Louisville, Ky -- Kfc Yum Center

March 2, 2023 -- Raleigh, Nc -- Pnc Arena

March 3, 2023 -- Chattanooga, Tn -- Soldiers And Sailors Memorial Auditorium

March 4, 2023 -- Chattanooga, Tn -- Soldiers And Sailors Memorial Auditorium

March 5, 2023 -- Lexington, Ky -- Rupp Arena

March 15, 2023 -- Green Bay, Wi -- Resch Center

March 16, 2023 -- Madison, Wi -- Veterans Memorial Coliseum At Alliant Energy Center

March 17, 2023 -- Springfield, Il -- Bus Center

March 18, 2023 -- Jackson, Ms -- Mississippi Coliseum

March 19, 2023 -- Atlanta, Ga -- State Farm Arena

March 23, 2023 -- Fresno, Ca -- Save Mart Center

March 24, 2023 -- Lincoln, Ca -- Thunder Valley Casino Resort

March 25, 2023 -- Eugene, Or -- Matthew Knight Arena

March 26, 2023 -- Tacoma, Wa -- Tacoma Dome

April 12, 2023 -- Rochester, Ny -- Blue Cross Arena

April 13, 2023 -- Hershey, Pa -- Giant Center

April 14, 2023 -- Binghamton, Ny -- Visions Veterans Memorial Arena

April 15, 2023 -- Baltimore, Md -- Cfg Bank Arena

April 16, 2023 -- Huntington, Wv -- Mountain Health Arena

April 28, 2023 -- Missoula, Mt -- Adams Center

April 29, 2023 -- Bozeman, Mt -- Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

April 30, 2023 -- Idaho Falls, Id -- Mountain America Center

May 1, 2023 -- Spokane, Wa -- First Interstate Center For The Arts

Jeff Dunham returns to Comedy Central with new special

The 60-year-old comedian returned to Comedy Central for his standup, Jeff Dunham: Me The People, which premiered on November 25, 2022. At the time of the premiere, the channel had noted that the special would feature a new character called URL alongside his seasoned characters such as Walter, who impersonated President Joe Biden.

In the Dispatch interview, Jeff Dunham spoke about the character URL saying:

“I’ve created a younger guy, in conflict and in a generation gap with older me. He relies too much on his smartphone, actually typing and looking down on his phone the whole time I’m talking to him. We had a naming contest and named him Earl, for URL.”

The special is a follow-up to Jeff Dunham’s previous Comedy Central special Completely Unrehearsed Last Minute Pandemic Holiday Special, which aired in November 2020.

