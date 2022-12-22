Jeff Dunham Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, price, dates, venues, and more

American ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham has announced an extensive US tour set that will kick off at the end of this year. Billed as Still Not Cancelled, the trek will begin on December 28, 2022, in Indianapolis in Indiana, and will run through May 1, 2023, in Spokane, Washington, at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.
Speaking to Dispatch about the naming of the tour, Jeff Dunham said:
“I thought it was funny, but hopefully, it also lets people know that I’m very aware of what’s happening out in society and what can also easily happen to someone, very quickly. It’s self-awareness, I think.”
Jeff Dunham will kick off his tour in Indianapolis
The comedian has revealed details for his upcoming Still Not Cancelled tour via his website. Tickets for Jeff Dunham’s tour are available via Ticketmaster. They begin at $53 and are likely go up to $119.
Dunham will perform on the following dates and venues throughout the mid of 2023:
- December 28, 2022 -- Indianapolis, In -- Bainbridge Fieldhouse
- December 29, 2022 -- Grand Rapids, Mi -- Van Andel Arena
- December 30, 2022 -- Columbus, Oh -- The Schottenstein Center
- December 31, 2022 -- Pittsburgh, Ppg -- Paints Arena
- January 11, 2023 -- Houston, Tx -- Nrg Park
- January 12, 2023 -- Austin, Tx -- The Moody Center
- January 13, 2023 -- Dallas, Tx -- American Airlines Center
- January 14, 2023 -- Beaumont, Tx -- Ford Arena
- January 15, 2023 -- Southaven, Ms -- Landers Center
- January 25, 2023 -- Kissimmee, Fl -- Silver Spurs Arena
- January 26, 2023 -- Sunrise, Fl -- Live Arena
- January 27, 2023 -- Tampa, Fl -- Amalie Arena
- January 28, 2023 -- Savannah, Ga -- Enmarket Arena
- January 29, 2023 -- Estero, Fl -- Hertz Arena
- February 8, 2023 -- Albany, Ny -- Mvp Arena
- February 9, 2023 -- Wilkes-Barre, Pa -- Mohegan Sun Arena At Casey Plaza
- February 10, 2023 -- Manchester, Nh -- Snhu Arena
- February 11, 2023 -- Hartford, Ct -- Xl Center
- February 22, 2023 -- Jacksonville, Fl -- Vystar Memorial Arena
- February 23, 2023 -- Charleston, Sc -- North Charleston Coliseum
- February 24, 2023 -- Petersburg, Vavsu -- Multi-Purpose Center
- February 25, 2023 -- Providence, Ri -- Amica Mutual Pavilion
- February 26, 2023 -- Newark, Nj -- Prudential Center
- March 1, 2023 -- Louisville, Ky -- Kfc Yum Center
- March 2, 2023 -- Raleigh, Nc -- Pnc Arena
- March 3, 2023 -- Chattanooga, Tn -- Soldiers And Sailors Memorial Auditorium
- March 4, 2023 -- Chattanooga, Tn -- Soldiers And Sailors Memorial Auditorium
- March 5, 2023 -- Lexington, Ky -- Rupp Arena
- March 15, 2023 -- Green Bay, Wi -- Resch Center
- March 16, 2023 -- Madison, Wi -- Veterans Memorial Coliseum At Alliant Energy Center
- March 17, 2023 -- Springfield, Il -- Bus Center
- March 18, 2023 -- Jackson, Ms -- Mississippi Coliseum
- March 19, 2023 -- Atlanta, Ga -- State Farm Arena
- March 23, 2023 -- Fresno, Ca -- Save Mart Center
- March 24, 2023 -- Lincoln, Ca -- Thunder Valley Casino Resort
- March 25, 2023 -- Eugene, Or -- Matthew Knight Arena
- March 26, 2023 -- Tacoma, Wa -- Tacoma Dome
- April 12, 2023 -- Rochester, Ny -- Blue Cross Arena
- April 13, 2023 -- Hershey, Pa -- Giant Center
- April 14, 2023 -- Binghamton, Ny -- Visions Veterans Memorial Arena
- April 15, 2023 -- Baltimore, Md -- Cfg Bank Arena
- April 16, 2023 -- Huntington, Wv -- Mountain Health Arena
- April 28, 2023 -- Missoula, Mt -- Adams Center
- April 29, 2023 -- Bozeman, Mt -- Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
- April 30, 2023 -- Idaho Falls, Id -- Mountain America Center
- May 1, 2023 -- Spokane, Wa -- First Interstate Center For The Arts
Jeff Dunham returns to Comedy Central with new special
The 60-year-old comedian returned to Comedy Central for his standup, Jeff Dunham: Me The People, which premiered on November 25, 2022. At the time of the premiere, the channel had noted that the special would feature a new character called URL alongside his seasoned characters such as Walter, who impersonated President Joe Biden.
In the Dispatch interview, Jeff Dunham spoke about the character URL saying:
“I’ve created a younger guy, in conflict and in a generation gap with older me. He relies too much on his smartphone, actually typing and looking down on his phone the whole time I’m talking to him. We had a naming contest and named him Earl, for URL.”
The special is a follow-up to Jeff Dunham’s previous Comedy Central special Completely Unrehearsed Last Minute Pandemic Holiday Special, which aired in November 2020.