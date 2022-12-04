Jenni Rivera: 5 things to know about Mexican superstar's mysterious death

Peacock's upcoming docu-series, Who Killed Jenni Rivera?, is set to chronicle the mysterious plane crash that killed Jenni Rivera along with four other passengers and two crew members.

The crash followed several death threats that were made to the Latin singer. Over the years, following the fateful crash on December 9, 2012, there have been numerous theories regarding Rivera's death.

The official synopsis for the Peacock docu-series reads:

"A celebration of the life and an exploration of the mysterious death of award-winning Latin superstar Jenni Rivera. Through intimate footage and interviews delving into the still undetermined causes of the horrific 2012 crash of her plane outside Monterrey, Mexico, it provides an in-depth look at the real story and continuing questions behind the accident and events leading up to it."

Who Killed Jenni Rivera? will air on Peacock on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Five quick facts about Jenni Rivera's death

1) Jenni was receiving death threats before the accident took her life

VIMooZ Blog @VIMOOZ WHO KILLED JENNI RIVERA? Trailer. Peacock documentary explores the mysterious death of the Latin superstar vimooz.com/2022/11/24/who… WHO KILLED JENNI RIVERA? Trailer. Peacock documentary explores the mysterious death of the Latin superstar #WhoKilledJenniRivera 🎥WHO KILLED JENNI RIVERA? Trailer. Peacock documentary explores the mysterious death of the Latin superstar #WhoKilledJenniRivera vimooz.com/2022/11/24/who… https://t.co/2INGUo4Buj

Reports of Jenni receiving death threats surfaced after the crash. However, in an unaired interview with Mexican radio personality Pepe Garza, Jenni actually revealed that she was being haunted by threats.

Pepe recalled:

"It’s an interview where she reveals many things that are not very clear yet. ... She asked me to interview her because she had received death threats and she wanted to leave a testimony that this was happening in case something happened to her,...I’ve let many years go by since Jenni’s death, and something in my heart told me this was the year to reveal and share this."

2) Rivera intended to quit singing to pursue her dream of having a TV show

Throwback Jenni @throwbackJenni Jenni Rivera 10 years ago in Texcoco, Mexico. — November 30th, 2012 Jenni Rivera 10 years ago in Texcoco, Mexico. — November 30th, 2012 https://t.co/lfqRetaE17

Whether it was due to threats or simply because she was losing interest in her career, Jenni Rivera was allegedly considering quitting singing to pursue a career in television and radio. She revealed this in the same interview with Pepe Garza, even saying a final goodbye to her fans at the end of the interview. Jenni said:

"What I do is so important to me, Pepe, and I’m a very brave and determined woman,...That’s why I’m here. Nobody knows. Not even my family knows ... not my friends or companions. And that’s how I want it to be because I don’t want to scare more people....I believe in an almighty God who has carried me forward in many aspects of my life, and I trust that he’ll take me out of this, too."

3) Rivera faced several tragedies before her rise to stardom which resulted in many conspiracy theories

It's no secret that the death of the Latin American singer gave rise to a innumerable theories as to what happened to her, including one that allegedly claimed she had a hand in the conspiracy.

According to reports, Rivera faced abuse from a very young age. She was assaulted within her family and also by another man, as revealed in her autobiography. The singer also reportedly lost her true love, Fernando. This information has been used by conspiracy theorists to justify some of their claims.

4) Rivera allegedly attempted suicide

Throwback Jenni @throwbackJenni Jenni Rivera 10 years ago performing for the final time in the United States at the House of Blues venue in Anaheim, CA. — November 29th, 2012 Jenni Rivera 10 years ago performing for the final time in the United States at the House of Blues venue in Anaheim, CA. — November 29th, 2012 https://t.co/6ngOmBOAAS

Another shocking fact revealed in her autobiography is that Jenni Rivera allegedly tried to kill herself during her abusive relationship with her ex-husband Jose Marin. Marin was later sentenced to 30 years in prison for his heinous acts.

5) Rivera's plane crash could be linked to the Mexican criminal organization the Zetas

Throwback Jenni @throwbackJenni — November 26th, 2012 Jenni Rivera 10 years ago at the airport doing an interview— November 26th, 2012 Jenni Rivera 10 years ago at the airport doing an interview 💜 — November 26th, 2012 https://t.co/bFcyIRb6O7

According to sources, Jenni Rivera was allegedly linked to the Zetas, a large-scale Mexican crime organization. Sources stated that the organization wanted to use Jenni's business to launder cash, which the singer refused, leading to a spat between the two parties. Nothing has been confirmed about this claim so far.

Who Killed Jenni Rivera? will address these claims in greater details when it airs on December 6, 2022.

