Jennifer Aniston fitness regime and diet: Egg white in oatmeal, lemon water, climbing cardio, and more secrets revealed

Jennifer Aniston hasn't aged a day since the premiere of Friends in 1994. The 53-year-old is now spilling the beans on how she stays in such great form.

In a new interview with First For Women magazine released this month, the actress said she has kept to an arduous "climbing cardio class" on the stair master.

All that Jennifer Aniston revealed about her diet and fitness routine

Fitness regime

Rise Nation in West Hollywood is a fitness center that only offers 30-minute lessons on indoor climbing machines known as Versaclimbers. According to the website, the workout burns twice as many calories as traditional aerobic activities.

"It's such a great workout," Jennifer remarked of her "climbing cardio class" routine provided by Rise Nation, which she does with her trainer Leyon Azubuike, the creator of the famed boxing gym Gloveworx.

Another workout trick she employs? Don't always do the same thing. The star told the magazine that it's crucial for her to vary her fitness program as she always strives to surprise her muscles.

Jennifer Aniston works closely with Leyon at home, where he has created a personalized program for her, which involves jumping rope.

She recalled the experience, saying:

"When my trainer Leyon, whom I love more than life, handed me a jump rope for the first time, I said, 'You're out of your mind.' I would dread doing it, and I would skip instead of jumping over the rope. He kept saying, 'No, do it correctly.' It was so irritating."

Despite initially despising the workout, The Morning Show host claims it became second nature after a while. As her jump got fluid within "six months," she could now keep going with it for as long as she pleases.

Jennifer Aniston's diet and other anecdotes

The Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, native's beauty and wellness habits were also highlighted in the interview, including starting her day with lemon water and a hearty meal. She told her followers:

"During quarantine, I loved cooking. I also do oatmeal with an egg white whipped in. Do it right before the oatmeal is finished cooking — it gives extra protein and this fluffy texture that's delicious."

While lemons and a balanced diet are undoubtedly important factors in her characteristic glow, Jennifer noted that she receives facials and meditates every week. She remarked on meditating at home, saying:

"It's my favorite moment. I wish we could freeze time in that magic hour because there's a lot of taking it all in, the appreciation of the day."

Surprisingly, she stated that cleaning dishes is calming because she enjoys keeping her kitchen clean. Her concentration on calm is aided by yoga, sitting quietly, and writing.

Aniston has started organizing her Bel-Air, California home, where she lives with three dogs, Clyde, Sophie, and Lord Chesterfield. She was most recently seen in France and Hawaii filming Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler.

